Right in front of the Market Wharf, King's Sq is St George's hub. It is fronted by the handsome Town Hall, furnished in cedar. Opposite are the palmetto-shaded benches and some stocks, pillories and whipping posts, used in the 17th and 18th centuries to punish citizens for an assortment of crimes. By the water is a 'ducking stool,' used for dunking women for the crimes of 'nagging and gossiping'; costumed reenactments are held most days at 12:30pm in summer.