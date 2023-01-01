Bermudian Heritage Museum

Part of Bermuda's African Diaspora Trail and staffed by volunteers, this museum commemorates the island's black heritage, with notable politicians, athletes and entrepreneurs singled out for recognition. It takes you through the history of slavery from the late 17th century until emancipation in 1834, and tells the story of various societies that helped newly freed blacks. Look out for the 1959 Theatre Boycott exhibit about a protest by black moviegoers that triggered the demise of segregation.