Construction of this rather impressive Victorian Gothic church began in 1874 to replace St Peter's Church, several blocks away, but funds ran out and the church was never completed. It was under renovation at research time, but you can walk around the ruin, taking in the soaring arches and the looming tower.
Unfinished Church
Bermuda
