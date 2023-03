Sitting pretty by the market wharf in the center of St George's town, the Deliverance is a lifesize replica of the original ship – one of two built by the Sea Venture castaways before they sailed on to Jamestown, Virginia, bringing vital food supplies and saving the starving colonists. You can clamber aboard this surprisingly small boat and imagine what it must've been like to be a 17th-century passenger inside the claustrophobic warren of tiny cabins.