Bermuda Botanical Gardens

Wandering the hilly lawns of the botanical gardens is a wonderful way to acquaint yourself with endemic and non-native Bermudian flora. Highlights include Bermuda's famous cedars, which grow between Camden House and the South Shore Rd gate, the fragrant 'sensory garden' on the west side, the edible and medicinal plants behind Camden House and the beautiful flowering top lawns, where John Lennon came across a Double Fantasy fresia. Volunteers at the visitor center are happy to show you around.