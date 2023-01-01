Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art (MMBA)

Housed in a former arrowroot-processing factory, this nonprofit art gallery displays paintings, prints, sketches and photographs, mostly by Bermudian artists. There are also Bermudian-inspired works by non-local artists and antique maps of the island. Local art, cedar artifacts and maps are available for purchase at the excellent gift shop on-site. The gallery runs workshops and art camps for kids and stages exhibitions by up-and-coming young artists several times a year.

Outside is a stylized metal sculpture that pays tribute to John Lennon's 1980 stay in Bermuda. He recorded Double Fantasy here, naming it after a flower he came across in the Botanical Gardens.