Surrounded by palmettos, this historic mansion was built around 1710 but has features from both 17th- and 18th-century architectural styles, which make it a rare find. It was built by shipowner John Dickinson, is allegedly haunted by the ghost of a former resident, Spencer Joell, and its dining room and bedrooms display a fine collection of antique Bermudian cedar furniture, as well as Chinese porcelain. Head out the back for a terrific view of the South Shore.