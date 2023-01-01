Spittal Pond Nature Reserve

Comprising several varied habitats – including marsh land, woodland, and brackish and freshwater ponds – this coastal nature reserve is home to several species of herons, egrets, hawks and wading birds. The trails are steep and not the easiest to follow, since they are overgrown, but it's worth it for birdwatchers. Look out for Portuguese Rock, inscribed by the castaways of a shipwrecked vessel in 1543, who managed to then build another and escape Bermuda.