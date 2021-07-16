The best times to visit Bermuda

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Bermuda is an island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean that’s actually closer to North Carolina than to any island in the Caribbean.

Despite its rogue locale, Bermuda has rose-flecked, white-sand beaches, prolific palm trees and shallow, warm, azure waters.

The subtropical climate means Bermuda’s high season corresponds with the Northern Hemisphere’s summer months – the end of May through early September. However, Bermuda's season extends through October, with added sunny days.

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Another beautiful time to visit Bermuda is during the shoulder season in March or April; golfers prefer this time of year because the temperatures are reasonable, between 65 and 70°F.

The winter months of December through February are quiet, but this is the best time to snag hotel deals, beat the crowds and admire the island’s beauty from the relaxation room of a spa.

Best times for long beach and boat days

The Swizzle Inn Pub in Hamilton, Bermuda. Big Blink Creative/Shutterstock

Generally speaking, the best time to visit this British Overseas Territory is during the summer. Though the first two weeks of May can still have a chill in the air, especially in the evening, the warm weather is consistent by the end of the month.

Locals celebrate Bermuda Day on the fourth Friday in May to mark the unofficial start of summer. This is when many Bermudians will take their first dip in the ocean all year.

This is also when more cruises begin to dock on both sides of the island, St George’s (east) and Dockyard (west), as well as in the downtown capital, Hamilton.

The return of good weather and tourist season sees the start of Harbor Nights on Front Street, a series of open-air stalls by local vendors and live entertainment that occurs every Wednesday night throughout the summer.

A couple weeks after Bermuda Day, Carnival, a popular, multi-day event, kicks off the second week of June. It's one of the newest Carnival celebrations, beginning in 2015. In comparison, Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival is believed to date back to the 18th century.

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Bermuda's Carnival follows the traditions of other Carnivals around the Caribbean, like all-day-to-night fetes and dancing in the streets in sequins, feathers and paint to live DJs.

June is when days get warmer and humidity climbs to reach its summer peak of more than 80 percent, which lasts through the end of September.

Locals and tourists don’t sweat it, though, because there are plenty of ways to keep cool, from beach days to boat raft-ups on the water (vessels tie up or anchor next to each other) to sipping the refreshing Rum Swizzle cocktail.

The pinnacle of Bermudian summer party vibes occurs in late July or early August during Bermuda’s Emancipation holiday – or, as the locals call it, Cup Match.

The four-day holiday weekend centers on an annual cricket match between opposite ends of the island. Plan ahead for groceries or beverages you might need to join the celebrations because the island essentially shuts down.

When is hurricane season in Bermuda?

Church Bay. Challenger Banks/Shutterstock

Hurricane season technically begins in June, so storms could threaten your vacation earlier in the summer. But it’s more likely to affect fall travel as the ocean is at its warmest, providing prime breeding grounds for storm systems.

The summer heat (and energy) continues through mid-October, but this is also a time when the risk of hurricanes increases. It's a catch-22, as the high-season crowds tend to taper off toward mid-September, which makes beachcombing more enjoyable and hotel reservations easier to snag. However, you'll need to keep a wary eye on the weather before your trip.

Direct hits to Bermuda are rare. The last hurricane to make landfall was in 2024 – Hurricane Ernesto, a category 2 that caused minimal damage. If you’re visiting before or after a storm, be sure to ask lifeguards whether it's safe to swim. Even if it’s a sunny day, a storm may be stirring up heavy surf and riptides.

Best times for tropical holidays

Temperatures dip quickly in November, but Bermuda still hosts outdoor activities. One such activity is the Bermuda World Rugby Classic, an international affair with teams from as far away as Argentina and New Zealand participating. This classic has been running in the first week of November since 1988.

If you’re on the East Coast in the US and seek something different for Thanksgiving, use the holiday weekend for a quick escape to Bermuda. It may not be warm enough to swim but the tropical setting provides the perfect backdrop for a tranquil holiday.

The Christmas season attracts international visitors who are enticed by the distinct festive traditions of an island nation. Book a trip to witness the twinkling light-wrapped palm trees and boat masts.

A grand display of holiday flair comes in the form of the Boat Parade, a tradition where ship owners outfit their yachts, sailboats and power boats with grand merry decor for a procession around the Harbor.

Best times for spa days and off-season beauty

The winter months are still, but that makes it the ideal time to save some money on hotels and spend that savings on some pampering. Bermuda has some quality spas where treatments are indulgent and relaxation rooms come with ocean views, like at The Reefs. Other notable spas on the island include the Rosewood Bermuda and The St Regis Bermuda.

Best times for golfing

Golfing in Bermuda. Matt Henry Gunther/Getty Images

Bermuda has seven golf courses on the island (five private, two public), so golfers will want to take advantage of playing in the more moderate weather during the shoulder season of March and April.

Days will be balmy and the sun will be warm, but the midday high won’t compare to the humidity of the summer. Plus, you may be able to save some money on off-season tee times as well as hotel rates.

This is also when humpback whales flock around the island as they begin migrating from their warm winter breeding grounds to summer feeding grounds around New England and Newfoundland, Greenland and Iceland.

Visitors can join a boat tour to observe these grand mammals as they blow, breach and tail slap in their natural habitat.