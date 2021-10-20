The magic of Buenos Aires lasts all year long. This is a city that tangoes, wines and dines through the seasons, with something to offer whichever month you decide to visit. A packed calendar of cultural events brings a different festival to the city almost every month, but remember the northern hemisphere seasons are reversed in Argentina, so it's warm from December to March and cool from June to September.

When is the perfect time to visit Buenos Aires? That depends on whether you prefer sticky summer heat, cooler winter temperatures or the pleasant in-between days of fall and spring. When it comes to events, there’s always something going on in this multicultural port city, from tango competitions and rock concerts to spirited celebrations of gaucho (cowboy) culture.

Note that things can get busy around Christmas and New Year, coinciding with school holidays and the warmest summer weather. Get a feel for the changing seasons by listening to Ástor Piazzolla’s Estaciones Porteñas – a series of tangos that celebrate summer, fall, winter and spring – then read on for tips on the top times to come to Buenos Aires.

December to February is the best time for sunseekers

The southern hemisphere summer in Buenos Aires is hot and sultry, with average daytime high temperatures reaching 30°C (86°F). As any porteño (Buenos Aires resident) will tell you, the humidity makes it feel even hotter, and long hot spells are often broken by dramatic thunderstorms and several days of rain.

This is the high season for tourism, particularly over Christmas and New Year, and hotels are busy with high prices to match. If your budget permits, consider booking a hotel with a pool – the best way to cool off after a day of sightseeing in the sticky summer heat. For locals, summer in Buenos Aires means ice cream, cold beers and asados (barbecues), and the smell of grilling meat floating on the breeze.

Top 10 free activities in Buenos Aires

Locals come together for asados (barbecues) during the warm summer months. Javier Ghersi/Getty Images

January coincides with the summer holidays in Buenos Aires. Schools are closed and many porteños take time off work to escape the sweltering city heat and head to the beach. But as locals exit, tourists rush in, so book flights and accommodation well in advance.

In February, the city gears up for the Carnaval Porteño, with parades every weekend building up to the official carnival holiday, which falls toward the end of the month. Colorful carnival troupes take to the streets to perform murga, a style of percussion-heavy music and dancing. Pay attention or you may face an unexpected soaking from kids with water bombs and foam sprays!

Warm and clear days make spring a great time to take photos in colorful La Boca © Ivo Antonie de Rooij / Shutterstock

March to May and September to November are great times for sightseeing

The fall (March to May) and spring (September to November) are very pleasant times to visit Buenos Aires. The weather is generally mild, with average temperatures around 22°C (72°F). Expect a mix of sunshine and rainy days that provide a convenient excuse to duck into Buenos Aires’ magnificent old-school bars and cafes.

With the moderate temperatures, both spring and fall are ideal for enjoying the city's top experiences without the summertime crowds. Investigate the revamped docks and wetland nature trails at Puerto Madero, see opera, ballet or a concert at Teatro Colón, marvel at the creativity on display in the Museo Nacional Bellas Artes and other city museums, or admire the grand tombs of the Cementerio de la Recoleta.

The city expresses its creativity during the biannual Festival Internacional de Buenos Aires (FIBA), which fills stages and public spaces with theater, dance, music and the visual arts from late February to March. Big bands also hit the stage in March for Argentina's Lollapalooza music festival.

Hotel occupancy rates are usually at their lowest between April and June, making this a good time to find discounted rates. Film buffs won’t want to miss the independent film festival BAFICI at the end of April. Temperatures dip by May, when porteños gather to celebrate the anniversary of the revolution of 25 May 1810 with steaming bowls of locro (a corn-based stew).

Spring is the time for culture after dark, with lively evening events as part of the Night of the Museums. Diego Grandi/Shutterstock

The spring sees more big events. Culture vultures set their sights on the Noche de los Museos (Night of the Museums) in September, when museums across the city open their doors for late-night events (note that the date can vary). The first day of spring in the second half of September is celebrated with picnics in the park.

As spring arrives in October, the city hosts the world’s elite distance runners for the Buenos Aires Marathon, and the streets come alive for Semana del Orgullo BA (LGBTQI+ Pride Week) at the end of the month. November is perhaps the best month to visit Buenos Aires. As the air warms, the blossom of jacaranda trees turns the streets purple, and the calendar is packed with events such as the Buenos Aires Jazz Festival.

Any time of year is the right time for the tango in Buenos Aires. Guaxinim/Shutterstock

June to August is the best time for dancing and discounts

Winters in Buenos Aires can be overcast and chilly, with average highs around 16°C (61°F) and lows around 8°C (46°F). Although rain is possible year-round, the weather in winter is often dry, and the sunny winter days are perfect for exploring the city without too much company at the sights. With the slump in visitor numbers, it's easy to find cheaper flights and rooms, though there’s a small uptick in July and August, during the northern hemisphere summer break.

The countryside comes to the heart of the city in July during the Exposición Rural, a 10-day agriculture and livestock show held in the upscale district of Palermo. Events include impressive displays of gaucho horseback-riding skills. There are also public displays of national pride on Día de la Independencia (Independence Day) on July 9.

Several big events take place in August, including the ArteBA arts fest and the enthusiastically celebrated Tango BA Festival y Mundial (Tango Buenos Aires Festival and World Cup). Couples from around the world compete in improvised salon dancing and choreographed stage dance categories and there are high-octane performances by tango orchestras, tango classes and milongas (tango dance events).