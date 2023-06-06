Shop
The city of Tigre (21.7 miles/35km north of Buenos Aires) and the surrounding delta region is a popular weekend getaway for weary porteños. Latte-colored waters, tinted by sediment that results from large quantities of water from South America's great rivers being forced through smaller tributaries, flow through what is the third-largest river delta in the world. Enjoy a glimpse into how locals live along peaceful canals, with boats as their only transportation. All along the shorelines are signs of water-related activity, from kayaking to canoeing to sculling.
Tigre & the Delta
Tigre’s grandest museum is located in a magnificent 1912 social club. Inside, it showcases the work of famous Argentine artists from the 19th and 20th…
Tigre & the Delta
This worthwhile museum traces the history of the Argentine navy with an eclectic mix of historical photos, old maps, artillery displays and pickled sea…
Tigre & the Delta
This niche museum with over 2000 items (mostly mate gourds) is dedicated to the national drink. The visit begins with a short film explaining the history…
Tigre & the Delta
Near to Puerto de Frutos is Tigre’s amusement park with some fun attractions including roller-coaster rides and waterslides. Opening hours vary between…
Tigre & the Delta
At this popular market, vendors sell homewares, furniture, wicker baskets, souvenirs and knickknacks; there are restaurants, too. Weekends are busiest.
