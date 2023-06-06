Tigre & the Delta

San Antonio de Areco, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina

Overview

The city of Tigre (21.7 miles/35km north of Buenos Aires) and the surrounding delta region is a popular weekend getaway for weary porteños. Latte-colored waters, tinted by sediment that results from large quantities of water from South America's great rivers being forced through smaller tributaries, flow through what is the third-largest river delta in the world. Enjoy a glimpse into how locals live along peaceful canals, with boats as their only transportation. All along the shorelines are signs of water-related activity, from kayaking to canoeing to sculling.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo de Arte Tigre.

    Museo de Arte Tigre

    Tigre & the Delta

    Tigre’s grandest museum is located in a magnificent 1912 social club. Inside, it showcases the work of famous Argentine artists from the 19th and 20th…

  • Museo Naval

    Museo Naval

    Tigre & the Delta

    This worthwhile museum traces the history of the Argentine navy with an eclectic mix of historical photos, old maps, artillery displays and pickled sea…

  • Museo del Mate

    Museo del Mate

    Tigre & the Delta

    This niche museum with over 2000 items (mostly mate gourds) is dedicated to the national drink. The visit begins with a short film explaining the history…

  • Parque de la Costa

    Parque de la Costa

    Tigre & the Delta

    Near to Puerto de Frutos is Tigre’s amusement park with some fun attractions including roller-coaster rides and waterslides. Opening hours vary between…

  • Puerto de Frutos

    Puerto de Frutos

    Tigre & the Delta

    At this popular market, vendors sell homewares, furniture, wicker baskets, souvenirs and knickknacks; there are restaurants, too. Weekends are busiest.

