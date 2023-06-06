Overview

The city of Tigre (21.7 miles/35km north of Buenos Aires) and the surrounding delta region is a popular weekend getaway for weary porteños. Latte-colored waters, tinted by sediment that results from large quantities of water from South America's great rivers being forced through smaller tributaries, flow through what is the third-largest river delta in the world. Enjoy a glimpse into how locals live along peaceful canals, with boats as their only transportation. All along the shorelines are signs of water-related activity, from kayaking to canoeing to sculling.