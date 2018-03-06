Greece Hydra, Poros, and Egina Cruise from Athens, VIP Option

Meet your guide in central Athens and head to Piraeus Port by luxury, air-conditioned coach. You’ll set sail from here for the island of Poros, roughly two hours away, during which the cruise hostess will provide information about the islands. When you arrive in Poros, the smallest of the three islands, you will have 1-hour of free time to wander around this endearing island. Here, visit Trinzia on own, Poros’ Russian dockyard, and learn about Greece’s cooperation with the Russian army in the 18th and 19th centuries. Alternatively, take a stroll in the Lemon Forest (Lemonodassos), and find pretty windmills and waterfalls as you walk through the densely wooded area of lemon and orange trees.Back on ship, enjoy buffet lunch (first sitting) while sitting comfortably on the lounge and admiring the views of the Mediterranean Sea during approximately 1 hour, on your way to Hydra. We enter the port of Hydra, whose amphitheater shape once served as a safe shelter for Saronic Pirates. Lying near the island of Spetses, Hydra is best known for its colorful little capital, full of quaint, narrow alleys, charming red-tiled houses and mansions silently stand witness to a long and turbulent history. Your guide will point out the best shops and cafes, and then leave you to explore independently during approximately 1 hour.When you return back on board, the tables will be set for the second lunch sitting. You have already had your lunch, relax on the ship's deck and enjoy the warm breeze as you sail to your last stop, the larger island of Egina. When you arrive, you can either join a sightseeing tour to the Temple of Aphaia (own expense) or stroll around the main town at leisure. Also known as Port of Aegina, the island is a bustling one, with ferries, catamarans and flying dolphins dotting around the harbor. Soak up the sights or perhaps relax in one of the town’s popular ouzeries or cafes.The journey back to Piraeus Port takes approximately one hour and half. Enjoy show with singers and dancers will entertain and animate you up to the final moment as the ship docks back to Athens. On arrival, you’ll be transferred the short distance back to central Athens where your tour ends.VIP Cruise ExperienceUpgrade to enjoy special amenities and be spoiled in the VIP class lounge. Start with a transfer from hotel to port, enjoy a private check-in, and then relax in the VIP lounge. Savor a served buffet lunch in the separate dining room . The VIP area is equipped with Wi-Fi, and on the second deck a tax-free luxury goods store awaits. In the summer, you'll be charmed by the sun deck and spacious open space with a comfortable sitting area and bar.