Welcome to Athens
Although individuals have endured difficult circumstances since the start of the economic crisis in 2009, the city is on the rise. There is crackling energy in galleries, political debates and even on the walls of derelict buildings. This creates a lively urban bustle, but at the end of the day, Athenians build their own villages in the city, especially in open-air restaurants and bars where they linger for hours.
Beyond Athens, down the Attica peninsula, are more spectacular antiquities, such as the Temple of Poseidon at Sounion, as well as very good beaches, such as those near historic Marathon.
Recent articles
Athens activities
Delphi Day Trip from Athens
Ancient Greece is the civilization that existed roughly between the 8th century BC and 600 AD, and Delphi was said to represent the center of it. Reputedly built on the spot where Zeus’ eagles collided when they were released from opposite ends of the earth, the ancient town is littered with intriguing monuments from this fascinating period of history. After meeting your guide in Athens, hear tales about the ancient Greeks and their lives in Delphi while traveling to the town by air-conditioned coach. Pass through the towns of Levadia and Arachova – both famous for their production of brightly colored carpets – and arrive in Delphi around midday.First stop is a tour of the Delphi archeological site – a UNESCO World Heritage Site and easily one of the most important digs in Europe. As you walk around the evocative ruins with your guide, see famous monuments like the Temple of Apollo. Head inside Delphi Archeological Museum and explore this veritable treasure trove at leisure. Home to countless artifacts and intriguing relics, the museum consists of 15 rooms arranged in chronological order from 15th century BC to 4th century AD. Be sure to check out the bronze Charioteer of Delphi and the Sphinx of Naxos.After eating lunch at a Delphi hotel (own expense), you will return to Athens, stopping in Arachova on the way to stretch your legs or grab a coffee (own expense).
City Sightseeing Athens, Piraeus & Beach Riviera Hop-On Hop-Of
Our flexible hop-on hop-off concept gives our passengers the option to explore Athens at their own pace, or if they prefer, they can stay on the tour for the full duration! Along the Athens line, the tour will approach some of the city’s most famous landmarks, including the Acropolis & Parthenon. This temple is one of the most eye-catching along Athens’ skyline, containing several amazing ancient architectures, not to mention the Parthenon! Another must-see historic attraction is the Temple of Zeus; it was built back in the 6th century and is dedicated to the famous Olympian God, it is also one of the oldest constructions to still be standing in Athens! For more notable architectures, hop-off at Stop 10 to enjoy close-up views of the National Library. It was built as part of famous architect, Theopill Freiherr's group of neo-classical buildings! Once you’ve explored the city’s deep history, hop onto the Beach Riviera Line and enjoy the most beautiful panoramic sea views as the tour bus passes through four different beaches! Soak up the sunshine as you travel and enjoy historic treasures such as the Temple of Zeus. Please note that this line only operates in the summer season which is April to October! If you’re travelling to Athens by cruise, than the Piraeus Line is perfect for you – hop on at Stop 1, the Cruise Terminal, and begin your journey through this enchanting city. Notable sights along this route include the Archaeological Museum of Piraeus and Mikrolimano Harbour.The tour stops along the routes are as follows:Athens Line:1. Syntagma Square2. Melina Mercouri3. New Acropolis Museum4. The Acropolis & Parthenon5. Temple of Zeus6. National Gardens7. Benaki Museum8. Panathinaikon Stadium9. National Gardens10. National Library11. National Archaeological Museum12. Omonoia Square13. Karaiskaki Square14. Thession Station15. Kotzia SquarePiraeus Line: 1. Cruise Terminal2. Lion’s Gate3. Archaeological Museum of Piraeus4. Mikrolimano Harbour5. Planetarium6. Marriott & Intercontinental Hotels7. Temple of Zeus8. National Gardens9. Syntagma Square10. Melina Merkouri11. Marriott & Intercontinental Hotels12. Planetarium13. The Municipal Theatre Beach Riviera Line:1. Interchange Athens & 1 Interchange Athens & Beach-Riviera2. Planetarium3. Faliro / Flisvos4. Ag Kosmas Beach5. Glyfada Terminal6. Asteria Glyfada Beach7. Kavouri / Oceanis Beach8. Vouliagmeni Lake Beach9. Temple of Zeus
Athens Airport Private Arrival Transfer
Skip the stress of finding a shuttle service or the public transport upon your arrival to Athens. Travel in a spacious luxury air conditioned vehicle, then sit back and enjoy the ride from the Athens airport to your central or coastal Athens hotel without worrying about taxi meters or getting lost. It’s a private Athens transfer service that’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To make a booking, simply note your arrival flight details and your Athens accommodation details on booking. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It’s that easy!
Greece Hydra, Poros, and Egina Cruise from Athens, VIP Option
Meet your guide in central Athens and head to Piraeus Port by luxury, air-conditioned coach. You’ll set sail from here for the island of Poros, roughly two hours away, during which the cruise hostess will provide information about the islands. When you arrive in Poros, the smallest of the three islands, you will have 1-hour of free time to wander around this endearing island. Here, visit Trinzia on own, Poros’ Russian dockyard, and learn about Greece’s cooperation with the Russian army in the 18th and 19th centuries. Alternatively, take a stroll in the Lemon Forest (Lemonodassos), and find pretty windmills and waterfalls as you walk through the densely wooded area of lemon and orange trees.Back on ship, enjoy buffet lunch (first sitting) while sitting comfortably on the lounge and admiring the views of the Mediterranean Sea during approximately 1 hour, on your way to Hydra. We enter the port of Hydra, whose amphitheater shape once served as a safe shelter for Saronic Pirates. Lying near the island of Spetses, Hydra is best known for its colorful little capital, full of quaint, narrow alleys, charming red-tiled houses and mansions silently stand witness to a long and turbulent history. Your guide will point out the best shops and cafes, and then leave you to explore independently during approximately 1 hour.When you return back on board, the tables will be set for the second lunch sitting. You have already had your lunch, relax on the ship's deck and enjoy the warm breeze as you sail to your last stop, the larger island of Egina. When you arrive, you can either join a sightseeing tour to the Temple of Aphaia (own expense) or stroll around the main town at leisure. Also known as Port of Aegina, the island is a bustling one, with ferries, catamarans and flying dolphins dotting around the harbor. Soak up the sights or perhaps relax in one of the town’s popular ouzeries or cafes.The journey back to Piraeus Port takes approximately one hour and half. Enjoy show with singers and dancers will entertain and animate you up to the final moment as the ship docks back to Athens. On arrival, you’ll be transferred the short distance back to central Athens where your tour ends.VIP Cruise ExperienceUpgrade to enjoy special amenities and be spoiled in the VIP class lounge. Start with a transfer from hotel to port, enjoy a private check-in, and then relax in the VIP lounge. Savor a served buffet lunch in the separate dining room . The VIP area is equipped with Wi-Fi, and on the second deck a tax-free luxury goods store awaits. In the summer, you'll be charmed by the sun deck and spacious open space with a comfortable sitting area and bar.
Greece 4-Day Tour Epidaurus, Mycenae, Olympia, Delphi, Meteora
Day 1: Athens - Corinth Canal - Mycenae - Epidaurus - Nauplia/Olympia (D) Leave Athens behind and head west to Corinth Canal - your first stop of the day! Linking the Gulf of Corinth with the Saronic Gulf, the canal is narrow, and the ancient ships that once passed through have been replaced with bungee jumpers. After exploring, continue on to Mycenae for a walking tour. Learn about the development of Classical Greek culture as you walk through this fascinating archeological site. After lunch (own expense) in Mycenae, travel to Epidaurus for a tour of its archaeological site and visit its famous natural theater famous for its acoustics. Continue to the pretty seaport town of Nauplia or Olympia (depending on your travel dates) to spend the night in a hotel. Overnight: Amalia (4-star hotel) in Nauplia or Olympia Day 2: Nauplia - Olympia - Antirion - Delphi (B, D) After breakfast, set off with your guide by luxury coach, and visit the Archeological Site of Olympia. Home to the Atlis (Sanctuary of the Gods), the site was a mecca for ancient Greeks who came here to worship Zeus. See incredible ruins like the Stadium of Olympia, where the country’s ancient Olympic Games were held. In the afternoon, board your coach for a scenic drive to Antirion, passing the towns of Patras. Cross over the Rion-Antirion Bridge - considered a landmark of 21st-century Greece . Finish your day with a relaxing meal at your hotel in Delphi. Overnight: Parnassos or Hermes (3-star), or Amalia (4-star) in Delphi Day 3: Delphi - Kalambakka (B, D) Rise early and meet your guide to explore Delphi - one of the most important archaeological digs in Europe. As you walk around this stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site with your guide, see monuments like the Sanctuary of Athena. Head inside the Delphi Archeological Museum and encounter numerous artifacts and relics that date back to 15th century BC. Watch out for the Charioteer of Delphi and the intriguing Sphinx of Naxos. After spending most of your day in Delphi, head to Kalambakka by coach, traveling through the eye-catching towns of Amphissa, Lamia and Trikala. Enjoy dinner at your hotel and then relax at leisure. Overnight: 4-star or 3-star hotel in central Kalambakka Day 4: Kalambakka - Meteora - Athens (B) Leave your hotel to visit the rock towers of Meteora - incredible sandstone peaks topped with 11th-century monasteries. With your guide, make your way up the walking trails to visit these monasteries. After spending the morning exploring Meteora, head back to Athens by coach, stopping in the town of Thermopylae. Arrive back in Athens in the evening.
Athens Culinary Tour with Small Group
Embark on a culinary journey of taste, color, smell and texture, right below the striking Acropolis in the heart of Athens’ historic city center. This food tour offers an array of colorful and enticing treats. Visit delicatessens, aromatic bakeries and sweet shops, restaurants, dairies, spice merchants, grocery stores and pie shops where you will sample traditional Greek food, including the ever-popular koulouri, a circular bread with sesame seeds. Your licensed guide will lead you on a food stroll and introduce you to small, hidden specialty food shops. Listen to commentary about the unique and intricate culinary heritage of Greece, as well as the famous Mediterranean diet, hailed today as a model of healthy living.A genuine Athenian food tour would not be complete without a visit to the vibrant and central Varvakeios food market. Its bustling energy and colorful world of fruit and spice stalls and meat and fish vendors truly make for a cultural experience.