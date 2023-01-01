National Archaeological Museum

Housing the world's finest collection of Greek antiquities in an enormous neoclassical building, this museum is one of Athens' top attractions. Treasures offering a view of Greek art and history – dating from the Neolithic era to Classical periods, including the Ptolemaic era in Egypt – include exquisite sculptures, pottery, jewellery, frescoes and artefacts found throughout Greece. The beautifully presented exhibits are displayed mainly thematically.

It could take several visits to appreciate the museum's vast holdings, but it's possible to see the highlights in a couple of hours. The museum also hosts world-class temporary exhibitions.

A joint ticket with the neighbouring Epigraphical Museum, the Byzantine & Christian Museum and the Numismatic Museum costs €15 (€8 for students) and is valid for three days.