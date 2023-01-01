One of the neoclassical 'trilogy' of buildings on Panepistimio, the late-19th-century National Library is a dazzling design by Danish architect Theophil Hansen. Serious academic researchers can gain access to the amazing interior; otherwise, visiting here is restricted to a quick peep in the entry hall and a photo op on the grand sweeping staircase.

The bulk of the library's holdings – such as an original codex of the Gospel of Matthew and a vast collection of theatre archives – has been transferred to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.