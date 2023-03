This ornate building, completed in 1885 and modelled on Plato's Academy, is Greece's most prestigious research institution. It was designed by Theophil Hansen, brother of Christian Hansen, responsible for the other two in the 'trilogy' of neoclassical buildings in a line a here. The Ionian-style entrance mimics the eastern entrance to the Erechtheion, the temple on the north side of the Acropolis.