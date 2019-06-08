National Historical Museum

This grand old collection of swords, ship figureheads and portraits of moustachioed generals is a bit short on signage; it's best for people who already know something about modern Greek history and the many battles of the 19th century that built the nation, piece by piece. This includes the battle of Messolongi, where Lord Byron fought; the museum owns the camp bed on which he died of malaria, among other effects – though they are often out on loan.

As counterpoint to all the war memorabilia, there's also a wing of traditional jewellery and folk costumes. The museum is housed in the old Parliament building, where Prime Minister Theodoros Deligiannis was assassinated on the front steps in 1905.

Entry is free on Sundays.