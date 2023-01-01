Plateia Syntagmatos

Generally considered the centre of Athens, this square is a transport hub and general hang-out spot, especially on warm summer evenings when young people and families lounge around the central fountain. Parliament, where the syntagma (constitution) was granted in 1843, is directly across the road, so the square is also the epicentre for any demonstrations or strikes.

Surrounded by high-end hotels and businesses, the square itself has a metro entrance, a couple of cafes and an Athens City Information Kiosk. The western side of the square marks the beginning of one of Athens' main commercial districts, along pedestrianised Ermou.