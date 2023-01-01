This small museum traces the history of the Jewish community in Greece – starting with the deeply rooted Romaniote community established in the 3rd century BC, through to the arrival of Sephardic Jews and beyond the Holocaust. The documents, religious art and folk objects are beautifully presented.

Among the many fascinating pieces of history to discover here is the story of Bishop Chrysostomos and Lucas Κarrer, the mayor of Zakynthos, who conspired to save the 275 Jews who lived on the island from Nazi German round-ups.