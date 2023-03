First built in the 11th century and now the Russian Orthodox Cathedral, this is the only Byzantine church with an octagonal plan. It's quite small but topped with a high dome, so the whole space, glittering with gold stars and icons, soars upward. Neoclassical icons by the famed portrait painter Nikiforos Lytras (done when he was still a student at the School of Fine Arts in the mid-1800s) add a slightly uncanny realist touch.