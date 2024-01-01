The 1920s mansion of folklorist Angeliki Hatzimichalis (1895–1965), who wrote more than 100 books and articles about Greek traditions, is a window into the daily life of yore. It's a pretty house and a nice dip into regional costumes, embroidery and more, along with family portraits; note, photography of the exhibits is not allowed.
Museum of Folk Art & Tradition
Syntagma & Plaka
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.32 MILES
This dazzling museum at the foot of the Acropolis' southern slope showcases its surviving treasures. The collection covers the Archaic period to the Roman…
0.26 MILES
Designed to be the pre-eminent monument of the Acropolis, the Parthenon epitomises the glory of Ancient Greece. Meaning 'virgin's apartment', it's…
0.25 MILES
The Acropolis is the most important ancient site in the Western world. Crowned by the Parthenon, it stands sentinel over Athens, visible from almost…
0.84 MILES
This lush, tranquil site is named for the potters who settled it around 3000 BC. It was used as a cemetery through the 6th century AD. The grave markers…
0.49 MILES
The Agora was ancient Athens' heart, the lively hub of administrative, commercial, political and social activity. Socrates expounded his philosophy here;…
0.76 MILES
This outstanding museum, based in the 1848 Villa Ilissia, offers exhibition halls, most of them underground, crammed with religious art. The exhibits go…
Benaki Museum of Greek Culture
0.56 MILES
In 1930 Antonis Benakis – a politician's son born in Alexandria, Egypt, in the late 19th century – endowed what is perhaps the finest museum in Greece…
National Archaeological Museum
1.14 MILES
Housing the world's finest collection of Greek antiquities in an enormous neoclassical building, this museum is one of Athens' top attractions. Treasures…
Nearby Syntagma & Plaka attractions
0.07 MILES
If you like discovering great painters you've never heard of, this could be the museum for you. The Frissiras family's collection, numbering around 4000…
2. Museum of Greek Children’s Art
0.08 MILES
Founded to cultivate a love of art and creative development, this space exhibits young artists' work and holds workshops for children.
0.1 MILES
One of the few very old Byzantine churches that is open regularly, this is definitely worth a peek inside to see how an 11th-century space is still in…
4. Church of Agios Nikolaos Rangavas
0.11 MILES
This lovely 11th-century church was part of the palace of the Rangavas family, who counted among them Michael I, emperor of Byzantium. The church bell was…
0.11 MILES
This small museum traces the history of the Jewish community in Greece – starting with the deeply rooted Romaniote community established in the 3rd…
0.12 MILES
Chorus leader and musical patron Lysikrates built this tower in 334 BC to commemorate the victory of his sponsored chorus in the dramatic contests of the…
0.15 MILES
Opened after renovations in 2017, the 17th-century Benizelos home is a typical domestic structure from that period, with dirt-floor downstairs rooms with…
0.16 MILES
Excavation work to create a ventilation shaft for the metro uncovered the well-preserved ruins of a large Roman bath complex, built in the 3rd century AD…