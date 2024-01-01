Museum of Folk Art & Tradition

Syntagma & Plaka

The 1920s mansion of folklorist Angeliki Hatzimichalis (1895–1965), who wrote more than 100 books and articles about Greek traditions, is a window into the daily life of yore. It's a pretty house and a nice dip into regional costumes, embroidery and more, along with family portraits; note, photography of the exhibits is not allowed.

