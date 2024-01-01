When the German military occupied Athens in 1941, it requisitioned the Ethniki Insurance offices and for three years used the two-level basement as holding cells for prisoners, hidden away right in the centre of bustling downtown. The preserved walls of the rooms are scratched and sketched with poignant messages, especially the recurring plea 'I want water'.
Koraï 4
Syntagma & Plaka
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.84 MILES
This dazzling museum at the foot of the Acropolis' southern slope showcases its surviving treasures. The collection covers the Archaic period to the Roman…
0.68 MILES
Designed to be the pre-eminent monument of the Acropolis, the Parthenon epitomises the glory of Ancient Greece. Meaning 'virgin's apartment', it's…
0.66 MILES
The Acropolis is the most important ancient site in the Western world. Crowned by the Parthenon, it stands sentinel over Athens, visible from almost…
0.86 MILES
This lush, tranquil site is named for the potters who settled it around 3000 BC. It was used as a cemetery through the 6th century AD. The grave markers…
0.59 MILES
The Agora was ancient Athens' heart, the lively hub of administrative, commercial, political and social activity. Socrates expounded his philosophy here;…
0.76 MILES
This outstanding museum, based in the 1848 Villa Ilissia, offers exhibition halls, most of them underground, crammed with religious art. The exhibits go…
Benaki Museum of Greek Culture
0.52 MILES
In 1930 Antonis Benakis – a politician's son born in Alexandria, Egypt, in the late 19th century – endowed what is perhaps the finest museum in Greece…
National Archaeological Museum
0.62 MILES
Housing the world's finest collection of Greek antiquities in an enormous neoclassical building, this museum is one of Athens' top attractions. Treasures…
Nearby Syntagma & Plaka attractions
0.08 MILES
One of the neoclassical 'trilogy' of buildings on Panepistimio, the late-19th-century National Library is a dazzling design by Danish architect Theophil…
0.09 MILES
This ornate building, completed in 1885 and modelled on Plato's Academy, is Greece's most prestigious research institution. It was designed by Theophil…
0.09 MILES
This splendid building was designed by the Danish architect Christian Hansen and completed in 1864. Although the university has expanded massively around…
4. Museum of the City of Athens
0.1 MILES
Housed in two interconnected buildings, including the palace where King Otto lived between 1830 and 1846, this small museum is not so much about the city…
0.15 MILES
This 11th-century church is worth a detour just to see it still existing amid all the modern office buildings. Inside, you'll see a tiled dome and, under…
0.17 MILES
This grand old collection of swords, ship figureheads and portraits of moustachioed generals is a bit short on signage; it's best for people who already…
7. Museum of the Bank of Greece
0.18 MILES
This museum covers the general history of money, from ancient times on. There's a token nod to the euro era, but really this place is about that venerable…
0.22 MILES
The collection of coins here, dating from ancient through to modern times, is excellent, but of more general interest is the dazzling 1881 mansion in…