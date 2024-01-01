Lest you think anarchism is all about riots and squats: this is a reclaimed parking lot, which locals occupied and planted with greenery in 2009. It's still maintained by the neighbourhood, and flourishes with a creative playground, steadily growing fruit trees and, of course, street art.
Navarino Park
Athens
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.16 MILES
This dazzling museum at the foot of the Acropolis' southern slope showcases its surviving treasures. The collection covers the Archaic period to the Roman…
1.01 MILES
Designed to be the pre-eminent monument of the Acropolis, the Parthenon epitomises the glory of Ancient Greece. Meaning 'virgin's apartment', it's…
0.99 MILES
The Acropolis is the most important ancient site in the Western world. Crowned by the Parthenon, it stands sentinel over Athens, visible from almost…
1.09 MILES
This lush, tranquil site is named for the potters who settled it around 3000 BC. It was used as a cemetery through the 6th century AD. The grave markers…
0.88 MILES
The Agora was ancient Athens' heart, the lively hub of administrative, commercial, political and social activity. Socrates expounded his philosophy here;…
0.83 MILES
This outstanding museum, based in the 1848 Villa Ilissia, offers exhibition halls, most of them underground, crammed with religious art. The exhibits go…
Benaki Museum of Greek Culture
0.65 MILES
In 1930 Antonis Benakis – a politician's son born in Alexandria, Egypt, in the late 19th century – endowed what is perhaps the finest museum in Greece…
National Archaeological Museum
0.36 MILES
Housing the world's finest collection of Greek antiquities in an enormous neoclassical building, this museum is one of Athens' top attractions. Treasures…
Nearby Athens attractions
1. Alexandros Grigoropoulos Memorial
0.05 MILES
At the corner of Mesolongiou and Tzavella, note the memorial plaque for Alexis Grigoropoulos, whose 2008 murder by police was a political flashpoint…
0.12 MILES
Exarhia is so plastered with graffiti that spotting the better pieces of street art can be a challenge. However there is no missing this gigantic and…
0.25 MILES
This splendid building was designed by the Danish architect Christian Hansen and completed in 1864. Although the university has expanded massively around…
0.25 MILES
One of the neoclassical 'trilogy' of buildings on Panepistimio, the late-19th-century National Library is a dazzling design by Danish architect Theophil…
0.29 MILES
This ornate building, completed in 1885 and modelled on Plato's Academy, is Greece's most prestigious research institution. It was designed by Theophil…
0.32 MILES
This university is infamous as the spot where the junta countered a student protest in 1973 by crashing in with a tank.
0.33 MILES
When the German military occupied Athens in 1941, it requisitioned the Ethniki Insurance offices and for three years used the two-level basement as…
0.33 MILES
On the south side of the National Archaeological Museum, this is an important collection of Greek inscriptions, but the main halls' tersely labelled…