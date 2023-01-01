Epigraphical Museum

On the south side of the National Archaeological Museum, this is an important collection of Greek inscriptions, but the main halls' tersely labelled shelves of stones are uninspiring to the casual visitor. Two newer sections, however, give some background on the Greek writing system and show off the most historically revealing pieces, such as a third-century copy (or perhaps forgery) of the decree ordering the evacuation of Athens before the 480 BC Persian invasion.

Want to decode some of the writing yourself? Ask the desk staff for a sheet of ancient alphabet variations.

A joint ticket also covering the National Archaeological Museum, the Byzantine & Christian Museum and the Numismatic Museum costs €15 (€8 for students) and is valid for three days.