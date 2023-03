Established by American artist Rick Lowe, known for his Project Row Houses in Houston, Texas, this storefront is what he calls a 'social sculpture': a place for art, community outreach and whatever else area residents decide to use it for. Given its flexible nature, it's hard to say exactly what you'll find but previous agendas have included drumming and dance classes, art shows and knitting lessons.

It's a good place to start exploring this diverse immigrant-rich neighbourhood