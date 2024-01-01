Drop by this free library, play space and social integration centre run by the NGO We Need Books, which helps marginalised and vulnerable people, including refugees in Athens. If you have some books to donate to the project, all the better. They sometimes host discussions and events in English.
We Need Books
Athens
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.26 MILES
This dazzling museum at the foot of the Acropolis' southern slope showcases its surviving treasures. The collection covers the Archaic period to the Roman…
2.09 MILES
Designed to be the pre-eminent monument of the Acropolis, the Parthenon epitomises the glory of Ancient Greece. Meaning 'virgin's apartment', it's…
2.07 MILES
The Acropolis is the most important ancient site in the Western world. Crowned by the Parthenon, it stands sentinel over Athens, visible from almost…
1.97 MILES
This lush, tranquil site is named for the potters who settled it around 3000 BC. It was used as a cemetery through the 6th century AD. The grave markers…
1.9 MILES
The Agora was ancient Athens' heart, the lively hub of administrative, commercial, political and social activity. Socrates expounded his philosophy here;…
1.74 MILES
This outstanding museum, based in the 1848 Villa Ilissia, offers exhibition halls, most of them underground, crammed with religious art. The exhibits go…
Benaki Museum of Greek Culture
1.65 MILES
In 1930 Antonis Benakis – a politician's son born in Alexandria, Egypt, in the late 19th century – endowed what is perhaps the finest museum in Greece…
National Archaeological Museum
0.86 MILES
Housing the world's finest collection of Greek antiquities in an enormous neoclassical building, this museum is one of Athens' top attractions. Treasures…
Nearby Athens attractions
0.17 MILES
This modernist 1935 market building has been reinvigorated by the city by a range of social projects including the first physical store for the non-profit…
0.69 MILES
Established by American artist Rick Lowe, known for his Project Row Houses in Houston, Texas, this storefront is what he calls a 'social sculpture': a…
3. National Archaeological Museum
0.86 MILES
Housing the world's finest collection of Greek antiquities in an enormous neoclassical building, this museum is one of Athens' top attractions. Treasures…
0.88 MILES
On the south side of the National Archaeological Museum, this is an important collection of Greek inscriptions, but the main halls' tersely labelled…
0.95 MILES
This university is infamous as the spot where the junta countered a student protest in 1973 by crashing in with a tank.
0.98 MILES
Exarhia is so plastered with graffiti that spotting the better pieces of street art can be a challenge. However there is no missing this gigantic and…
7. Alexandros Grigoropoulos Memorial
1.08 MILES
At the corner of Mesolongiou and Tzavella, note the memorial plaque for Alexis Grigoropoulos, whose 2008 murder by police was a political flashpoint…
8. Ileana Tounta Contemporary Art Centre
1.09 MILES
Established in 1988, this venerable arts hub in a warehouse is one of the more prestigious places to exhibit in the city. Shows include both Greek and…