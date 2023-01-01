Athens Polytechnic

Athens

Athens, Greece - November 17, 2019: The Athens Polytechnic Monument covered with flowers to commemorate the anniversary of the uprising students against the Greek junta in 1973.

Shutterstock / RODKARV

This university is infamous as the spot where the junta countered a student protest in 1973 by crashing in with a tank.

Through the gate on Patision, you can see a large bronze head, a monument to the 40 killed by the military in the greater melee.

