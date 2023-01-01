Athens Polytechnic

This university is infamous as the spot where the junta countered a student protest in 1973 by crashing in with a tank.
Through the gate on Patision, you can see a large bronze head, a monument to the 40 killed by the military in the greater melee.
Athens
Shutterstock / RODKARV
