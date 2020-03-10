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When picking the best things to do in Athens, the biggest challenge is whittling down the list to fit into a single trip. As the birthplace of classical civilization, the sprawling Greek capital has enough august monuments to keep travelers busy for a week – or a lifetime.

Visiting the Parthenon predictably tops the list of top things to do in Athens, but roam further afield and you’ll discover a more youthful side to the city, best experienced in the city's hip art galleries, cool cafes and outdoor cinemas.

As well as taking in some of the world's greatest ancient treasures, be sure to investigate the modern city to discover the Athens of the 21st century. Adding to the magic, the heavenly Greek Islands are just a short ferry ride away.

Begin your journey through Athenian history with our pick of the best things to do in Athens.

To start planning your trip, download the Lonely Planet app or check out our Athens and Greece guidebooks for local tips, maps and more

When is the Best Time to Visit Athens?

The ancient Agora at the foot of the Acropolis. vivooo/Shutterstock

Athens' ancient ruins and superb museums are open year-round, but some times of year are more pleasant for exploring than others. Summer is hot, hot, hot – particularly during unpredictable heatwaves – and the city is packed with tourists. Prices peak as well as the temperatures, but there are plenty of incredible arts and cultural festivals to enjoy.

As the other end of the scale, winter sees rock-bottom prices and lots of lively nightlife, as Athenians keep themselves entertained through the chillier, grayer months. Spring and fall offer the perfect compromise, with moderate temperatures (warm but not uncomfortable), manageable prices and smaller crowds.

The Greek Orthodox Easter in April or May is a wonderful time to visit, as everyone stops what they are doing to join in the celebrations.

1. Ascend the Acropolis to the Parthenon

Visitors explore the Parthenon in Athens. SouthernCrx/Shutterstock

The greatest symbol of the glory of Ancient Greece, the Acropolis rises spectacularly right in the center of Athens. This sacred hilltop was established as a religious sanctuary during the reign of Pericles in the 5th century BCE, and it formed an important center for Athens’ spiritual life for centuries.

Like the pilgrims made their way uphill to worship here in past millennia, visitors still ascend the marble steps on the west side of the Acropolis to find themselves dwarfed by the towering columns of the magnificent Parthenon, the largest Doric temple ever constructed in Greece.

Planning tip: Complete your immersion in ancient Athens by timing your visit for a concert or play at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, a reconstructed amphitheater first raised in 161 CE.

2. Explore the Contemporary Art Scene

The National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST). Pit Stock/Shutterstock

Athens has become an essential stop for anyone with a love for up-and-coming art. From not-for-profit galleries like CheapArt Athens, the Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation and the National Museum of Contemporary Art to well-established commercial spaces like The Breeder, the city’s creative side is vibrant and thriving.

Adding to the buzz, many international artists have moved to the city in recent years, founding creative projects such as Kypseli Print Studio – a print-screening space that hosts workshops for people of all abilities – and Haus N, a creative hub for new installations and work by young Greek artists. Ask locally about new art spaces – Athens' creative scene continues to grow with each passing year.

Planning tip: Set aside some time to soak up the creative vibe of the Exarhia district, famed for its student scene, anarchist politics and masses of graffiti and street art.

3. Visit the Tombs at Kerameikos

The ruins of Kerameikos. Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock

The city’s ancient necropolis is home to the famous "Street of Tombs," where Athens' classical VIPs were interred. While they appear ancient, many of the grand grave markers in this huge open-air graveyard are replicas, with the originals on display at the small, absorbing on-site museum.

This area was also the ceremonial entrance into ancient Athens. Though the gates no longer stand, and the entrance road is now a paved city street, it’s still an interesting spot to pause and imagine the activity that took place here some three millennia ago.

Detour: To experience the culture of Athens under Ottoman rule, spend an hour in the nearby Museum of Islamic Art, taking in its impressive collection of Islamic art, from weaving and jewelry to porcelain, and enjoying the Kerameikos views from the rooftop cafe.

4. Shop at Monastiraki Flea Market

Antiques for sale at Monastiraki Flea Market. Vangelis Koronakis for Lonely Planet

The list of top things to do in Athens is not limited to ruins and museums. On Saturdays, central Athens throngs with shoppers looking for a bargain at the huge Monastiraki Flea Market, which takes place between the Monastiraki and Thisseio neighborhoods. Here, traders open up their secondhand stores to hawk a jumble of flea-market finds, vintage clothing and oddities.

You can find everything here from vintage magazines titled with bold Greek lettering to mid-century furniture and bizarrely compelling bric-a-brac. Look hard enough and you might find a buried treasure – and if not, you’ll leave with a little insight into how modern Athenians have furnished their homes for the past 60 years.

Detour: For a different market experience, wander the stalls inside the Varvakios Agora market hall. Tavernas inside this busy fish and meat market sell meaty local dishes such as patsas (tripe soup). Head west across the street (Athinas) to grab a palate cleanser from the fruit and vegetable market.

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5. See the Agora, the Birthplace of Democracy

Statues and the Temple of Hephaistos in the ancient Agora. Vangelis Koronakis for Lonely Planet

Follow in the footsteps of Socrates and his political and philosophical contemporaries at the Agora, the heart of ancient Athens’ civic life and the birthplace of Western democracy. In the stately Stoa of Attalos (whose colonnaded arcades are echoed in the architecture of modern Athens), the Agora Museum displays unusual finds from ancient daily life.

Also worth a visit is the exquisite, very well-preserved Temple of Hephaistos; see how many of the Labors of Hercules you can identify on its frieze.

Planning tip: As you explore, look out for the Church of the Holy Apostles, a later Byzantine addition from the 11th century, commemorating the sermons delivered by the Apostle, St Paul, in the Agora in 50 CE.

6. Watch the Changing of the Guard

Guards wearing traditional Evzones costumes in Syntagma Square. Dario Racane/Shutterstock

In the heart of Athens stands the rose-toned Hellenic Parliament building on Plateia Syntagmatos, a powerful symbol of Greek democracy. Try to catch the elaborate ritual of the changing of the guard, which happens every hour. Two guards always stand sentry here, dressed in traditional Evzones costumes, consisting of a tasseled fez hat, a thick kilt and stockings with pom-pom-topped shoes.

In summer, this outfit gets so hot that the guards have to be dabbed with tissues, as they are forbidden from moving as they stand on watch, guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It’s only on the hour that they can finally move, marching in perfectly choreographed synchronicity, kicking their legs high as they end their shift.

Planning tip: Combine a visit to Syntagma Sq with high tea at the Winter Garden cafe inside the prestigious Grande Bretagne hotel, the city's most famous prestigious hotel.

7. See a Show at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural building in Stavros Niarchos Park. Here Now/Shutterstock

A contemporary Athenian wonder, the Renzo Piano–designed Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center is home to the Greek National Opera and the main branch of the National Library. Seeing an opera or music performance here will be a highlight of your trip.

There are plenty of free things to see and do as well, including taking a relaxing stroll through gorgeous Stavros Niarchos Park. Showcasing Mediterranean flora, the park’s gently sloping gardens are the perfect spot to relax and take in the city views and cooling sea breezes.

Planning tip: Combine a trip to the opera with a swish dinner at Delta, feted with two Michelin stars for its contemporary Greek gastronomy.

8. Journey through History at the National Archaeological Museum

A gallery at the National Archaeological Museum. Jenoche/Shutterstock

Athens’ preeminent history museum houses the world’s largest and finest collection of Greek antiquities. Priceless items showing incredible artistry span nearly 9000 years, from the Neolithic Era (6800 BCE) to the Cycladic, Mycenaean and Classical periods.

As you stroll through the galleries, it’s gratifying to see some of the most iconic sculptures from Western art history here – such as the Artemision Bronze, depicting a bearded god, and the hammered gold death mask of Agamemnon. Other surprises await, including frescoes from Santorini, displayed upstairs.

Planning tip: Recharge after visiting at the Black Salami Microbakery near Strefi Hill, then head up to the top of the hill for fine city views.

9. Drink in the Local Coffee Culture

A cafe on a pedestrianized street in Exarchia. Here Now/Shutterstock

Athenians don’t wait until the weekend to head out to catch up with friends. Rather, they find time just about every day to linger under the shade of orange trees nursing coffees and conversing for hours. By day, the leafy central neighborhoods of Pangrati and Exarchia are packed with locals spilling out from kafeneia (Greek cafes) and into the streets, philosophizing (a favorite local activity), playing backgammon on marble table tops and sipping slowly on a frappé.

Planning tip: Finding a neighborhood coffee shop is easy – just follow the smell of coffee. For quality baked goods with your coffee, head to Veneti on Plateia Omonias.

10. Walk Among Ruins at the Temple of Olympian Zeus

The monumental columns of the Temple of Olympian Zeus. Viacheslav Lopatin/Shutterstock

Greece’s largest temple was 700 years in the making, but today, only a handful of its colossal columns remain, the rest having been picked apart and repurposed for other structures. The temple was dedicated to Zeus and, unofficially, to the Roman emperor Hadrian, who finally completed the construction project, erecting a statue of himself to mark the occasion.

Planning tip: While you’re here, take a peek at Hadrian’s Arch, celebrating the achievements of the Roman emperor who raised Hadrian's Wall in Britain, and was adopted as an Athenian citizen in 112 CE. Keen explorers can seek out a sanctuary to Pan on the far side of the site.

11. Visit the Church of Agios Dimitrios Loumbardiaris

Church of Agios Dimitrios Loumbardiaris. rawf8/Shutterstock

At the foot of Filopappou Hill, this 16th-century church may not be the oldest in Athens, but it is certainly one of the loveliest, with a heavy timber roof, marble floors and a permanent scent of incense. A grand 1732 fresco of St Dimitrios astride his horse, in a pose copied from ancient images of Alexander the Great, adorns the interior.

With its wooden gate and bells, the churchyard conjures up a hint of Japan – a touch by modernist architect Dimitris Pikionis, who also applied his precise style to the restoration of the back exterior wall, a delightful piece of stonework.

In 1648, the church was the site of a reported miracle. Invading Turkish forces, ensconced at the Acropolis, prepared to fire a cannon on worshippers gathered in the church, but the gunner was killed by lightning, saving the congregation. This episode gave the church its name (Loumbardiaris means “of the cannon”).

Planning tip: There's more to see on Filopappou Hill, including Socrates' prison and the ruined Shrine of the Muses. The nearby Hill of the Nymphs is home to the National Observatory.

12. Admire Treasures in the Acropolis Museum

Visitors at the Acropolis Museum. Rajesh Vijayakumar/Shutterstock

Natural light cascades through the spacious galleries of the modern Acropolis Museum, illuminating the priceless treasures that have been removed from the hill and installed here for safekeeping (excluding some of the Parthenon Sculptures, which are controversially displayed in London's British Museum).

The pinnacle of the museum is the top-floor glass atrium, where the 161m-long frieze from around the top of the Parthenon (minus the portion on show in London) is installed at eye level, allowing visitors to see all the details of this masterpiece in marble, and get a true sense of its grand scale.

Planning tip: The Acropolis Museum’s 2nd-floor restaurant is worthy of a visit in its own right. Eat inside or sip a coffee on the terrace with prime Acropolis views.

13. Learn the Story of Greece at the Benaki Museum

A vintage room in the Benaki Museum of Greek Culture. Bakusova/Shutterstock

If you have time for only one museum, make it this impeccable private collection, which explores the broad sweep of Greek history from ancient times through to the mid-20th century. The museum occupies a stunning neoclassical mansion, with fine art and folk objects – both equally beautiful – displayed chronologically.

As a kind of counterpoint to the ancient grandeur palpable at the city’s many archaeological sites, the Benaki collection tells the story of how Greece absorbed foreign influences and ideas to create its own uniquely syncretic culture.

Detour: Across the road from the museum, the National Gardens are a shady spot to stroll away from the traffic of central Athens.

14. Hit the Beaches of the Apollo Coast

The beach at Vouliagmeni. Jekatarinka/Shutterstock

When the summer heat sets in, do as the Athenians do and escape to the beach. In the sweltering summer months, a short ride on the tram to the Palaio Faliro neighborhood will deliver you to a palm tree-lined promenade and a soft, sandy beach. Further south along the Apollo Coast are the more upmarket suburbs of Glyfada and Vouliagmeni, with gleaming luxury beach clubs for those seeking a full day off from sightseeing. Out of season, Vouliagmeni has a burgeoning surf scene.

Planning tip: If you are willing to travel a little further for some beach time, board the ferry (around an hour) to Aegina, one of the closest Greek Islands to Athens – a great destination for a day trip.

15. See the Winner’s Pedestal at the Panathenaic Stadium

The curving seats of the Panathenaic Stadium. Anastasios71/Shutterstock

With its rows of white Pentelic marble seats, built into a ravine next to Ardettos Hill, the ancient-turned-modern Panathenaic Stadium is a draw both for lovers of classical architecture and sports fans. You can easily imagine the roar of the crowds from bygone millennia. A ticket gets you an audio tour, admission to a tiny exhibit on the modern Olympics (mainly eye-candy posters) and the opportunity to take your photo on a winners’ pedestal.

Built in the 4th century BCE and restored for the first modern Olympic Games in 1896, the grand stadium was first used as a venue for the Panathenaic athletic contests. It’s said that during Hadrian's inauguration in 120 CE, a thousand wild animals were sacrificed in the arena. Later, the seats were rebuilt in marble by Herodes Atticus.

Detour: In the same area, you can visit the curiously named Athens First Cemetery, established in 1821 to provide a formal place of burial for Greeks after freedom from Ottoman rule. Famous people buried here include the Benaki family and the archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann (1822–90), whose mausoleum is decorated with scenes from the Trojan War.

16. Watch Sunset from Filopappou Hill

The sunset from Filopappou Hill. Christopher Moswitzer/Shutterstock

Dotted with ruins that are delightful to explore by day, the mythical battleground of Theseus and the Amazons is today one of Athens’ best parks. The sights here are connected by beautiful stone paths that are themselves a minor architectural marvel. It's worth visiting at sunset to watch the lights on the Acropolis switch on and glow gold against the blue sky from one of the viewpoints dotted around the hilltop.

Detour: To the north, the Hill of the Pnyx offers equally compelling views and is almost always empty.

17. Eat at Excellent Restaurants

Bring an appetite to Athens. The city's dining scene is going from strength to strength, helped by destination-restaurant-chefs such as Lefteris Lazarou, pioneering maestro of Varoulko Seaside at Piraeus, and Alexandros Tsiotinis, chef at respected eatery CTC.

For affordable gastronomy, concentrate on downtown neighborhoods such as Psiri, Monastiraki, and Pangrati – all good places to find things to do in Athens at night, too.

Planning tip: For a taste bud-led intro to the city's food scene, book a tour with Athens Food on Foot.