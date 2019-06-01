Stavros Niarchos Park

Athens is short on green spaces, so this vast seaside park is a blessing. Covering a man-made slope that incorporates the roof of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, this 21-hectare park has been sustainably designed with paths cutting through plantings of lavender, olive trees and other Mediterranean flora.

There's also kids' play areas, an outdoor gym and much more. A variety of free activities are laid on, but you can simply sit in a chair and soak up the sunshine.

Rental bikes (€1 per hour if you sign up for an ID card at the Cultural Center) are available for pedalling on the cycle path around the park.

In addition to regular public transport, you can also use a free shuttle bus, departing from Syntagma at Ermou. It runs several times a day on weekdays, and every 30 minutes from 9.30am to 9.30pm on weekends.