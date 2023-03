This educational centre devoted to science and technology includes Athens' planetarium, a 950-sq-metre hemispherical dome on which 3D virtual trips to the galaxy, as well as IMAX movies and other shows, are screened. There is simultaneous narration in English (€1, or bring your own headphones to plug in).

Also here is the Athena Science & Technology Centre, offering two floors stacked with 54 interactive exhibits, as well as experimental demos and workshops.