National Library of Greece

In 2018, the National Library shifted more than 720,000 items from its collection to this stunning new building that is part of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center. Come to see the free temporary exhibitions scattered across the library's four floors, and to admire the soaring 'book castle' that forms the main entrance.

Anyone can register to borrow or read books from the general collection but for access to the academic and special collections, which include many precious manuscripts, you need to have a scholarly purpose.

Visit the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center online (www.snfcc.org) to book free guided tours of the library.