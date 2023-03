Take the tram to this highly family-friendly park with loads of playground facilities and a summer puppet theatre, plus an open-air cinema. The coast just east is also the closest beach to central Athens (get off the tram earlier at Mousson, for instance). It's small and a bit rocky, but it's edged with a promenade where locals take their evening volta (stroll). Overall, a nice escape from the centre and chance for sea breezes.