Museum of Cycladic Art

The 1st floor of this exceptional private museum is dedicated to the iconic minimalist marble Cycladic figurines, dating from 3000 BC to 2000 BC. They inspired many 20th-century artists, such as Picasso and Modigliani, with their simplicity and purity of form. Most are surprisingly small, considering their outsize influence, though one is almost human size. The rest of the museum features Greek and Cypriot art dating from 2000 BC to the 4th century AD.

Overall, there's an interesting focus on how these objects were used, culminating in the 4th-floor exhibit, Scenes from Daily Life in Antiquity, where objects are set in photo recreations of ancient scenes.

When you're full of history, check to see if there is an exhibition of contemporary art in the adjacent mansion – if so, it can be reached via the tunnel that's beside the museum's pleasant, modern cafe on the ground floor. There's also a shop selling stylish gifts.