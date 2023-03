Excavated only in 2011, this site is not much to look at – only building outlines are visible – but it is hallowed ground. Aristotle founded his school here, outside the city walls, in 335 BC. He taught rhetoric and philosophy, and the place became known as a Peripatetic School, because teacher and pupils would walk as they talked. In the same way, you can make a circuit around the ruins breathing the air perfumed by fragrant plants.