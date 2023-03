Get a close-up look at the evzones, the traditionally dressed Greek soldiers, standing in front of their main barracks and, further down Irodou Attikou, outside the Presidential Palace. Come on Sunday at 10.30am to see them make the journey with a marching band back and forth to change the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of Parliament.

It's interesting to see them at their base, carrying out their rituals alone and away from tourist cameras.