Welcome to Egypt
Egypt welcomes you with its mighty Nile and magnificent monuments, the beguiling desert and lush delta, and with its long past and welcoming, story-loving people.
Pyramids & More
With sand-covered tombs, austere pyramids and towering Pharaonic temples, Egypt brings out the explorer in all of us. Visit the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, where Tutankhamun’s tomb was unearthed, and see the glittering finds in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. Hop off a Nile boat to visit Dendara, Edfu or one of the other waterside temples, cross Lake Nasser to see Ramses II’s masterpiece at Abu Simbel, or trek into the desert to find the traces of Roman trading outposts. You never know – your donkey might stumble across yet another find, for that is the way many previous discoveries were made.
Two Religions
Egypt once ruled an empire from Al Qahira – Cairo, the City Victorious. The metropolis is packed with soaring minarets and medieval schools and mosques, some of the greatest architecture of medieval Islam. At the same time, Egypt’s native Christians, the Copts, have carried on their traditions that in many respects – such as the church’s liturgical language and the traditional calendar – link back to the time of the pharaohs. Tap into the history in Cairo's early churches and in remote desert monasteries.
Beaches & Beyond
That empty beach with nothing but a candlelit cabin, and a teeming coral reef offshore: they’re waiting for you in Egypt. The coast along the Red Sea has a rugged desert beauty above the waterline and a psychedelic vibrancy below – rewarding to explore on a multiday outing to one of the globe’s great dives or on an afternoon’s snorkelling jaunt along a coral wall. There is even more space and just as much beauty in Egypt’s vast deserts. Whether you’re watching the sun rise between the beautiful shapes of the White Desert or the shimmering horizon from the comfort of a hot spring in Siwa Oasis, Egypt’s landscapes are endlessly fascinating.
Going With the Flow
The old saying that Egypt is the gift of the Nile still rings true: without the river there would be no fertile land, no food and a lot less electricity. Although people's lives are increasingly physically detached from the water, the Nile still exerts a uniquely powerful role. Luckily for visitors, the river is also the perfect place from which to see many of the most spectacular ancient monuments, which is one reason why a Nile cruise remains such a popular way to travel.
Egypt activities
Cairo Airport Private Arrival Transfer
Travel from Cairo International Airport to your Cairo City or Giza Plateau hotel. Alternatively this transfer is available from Cairo train station to Cairo Airport. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.When making a booking, you will need to advise your arrival details and your Cairo City or Giza Plateau hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Tour: Giza Pyramids, Sphinx, Memphis, Sakkara
The Giza Plateau is only around 30 minutes from Cairo, where your qualified Egyptologist guide will provide a fascinating introduction to each of the three pyramids: Cheops, Khafre and Menakaure. You will have free time to enter one of the pyramids (additional cost), though your guide is not permitted to enter with you, or take a camel ride (additional cost). After visiting the pyramids, you'll continue across the plateau for a photo opportunity of the three pyramids rising from the sands, with the Cairo skyline in the background. A short drive to the city side of the plateau finds you standing at the feet of the Sphinx, for thousands of years the enigmatic symbol of Egypt. Also in Giza you may visit the Solar Boat Museum (optional), home to the remarkably well preserved funerary boat of Khufu. Your next stop is Sakkara, home of Egypt's oldest pyramid, built in 2650 B.C. Your guide will provide a brief history of the famous Step Pyramid and you'll have free time to walk around. Your final stop is Memphis, the ancient capital of Egypt. Here you will see artifacts from many of the great rulers of Egypt, including the fallen statue of Ramses II. You will also have the chance to visit a Papyrus Institute to see how the famous artwork is made.
Cairo Airport Private Departure Transfer
Travel from your Cairo City or Giza Plateau hotel to Cairo International Airport . Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.When making a booking, you will need to advise your departure details and your Cairo City or Giza Plateau hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Tour: Giza Pyramids and Sphinx
On the Giza plateau, the Great Pyramids and the Sphinx date back over 3,000 years. While there are actually over 100 pyramids in Egypt, the Pyramids of Giza are by far the most famous and are the last of the original Seven Wonders of the World. Your qualified Egyptologist guide will provide a fascinating introduction to each of the three pyramids: Cheops, Khafre and Menakaure. You will have free time to enter one of the pyramids (additional cost), although your guide is not permitted to enter with you.After visiting the pyramids, you'll then continue across the plateau for a photo opportunity of the three pyramids rising from the sands, with the Cairo skyline in the background.A short drive to the city side of the plateau finds you standing at the feet of the Sphinx, for thousands of years the enigmatic symbol of Egypt. The Sphinx has the body of a lion and the head of a king, and is surrounded in mystery, including the unanswered questions: who built it and why.In addition you will have the chance to visit a Papyrus Institute to see how this famous artwork is made. If you do not want to include this visit, just inform your guide on the day.
Giza Pyramids, Egyptian Museum, Khan el-Khalili Private Tour
Your private tour begins with a fascinating introduction to each of the three Giza pyramids: Cheops, Khafre and Menakaure. You will have free time to enter one of the pyramids (additional cost), though your guide is not permitted to enter with you. A short drive to the city side of the plateau finds you standing at the feet of the Sphinx, the enigmatic symbol of Egypt. Also in Giza you may visit the Solar Boat Museum (optional), home to the remarkably well preserved funerary boat of Khufu. Cairo's famous Egyptian Museum houses 165,000 Egyptian artifacts, but the priceless treasures of King Tutankhamun are the highlight. His six gilded coffins dominate the main hall, while his magnificent death mask is the star attraction. Your guide will introduce you to the museum's most important pieces before you have free time to explore at your leisure. Continuing to Khan el Khalili bazaar, you'll enjoy free time to stroll through the maze of streets and bargain for a souvenir of your trip to Egypt. During the day you will also have the chance to visit a Papyrus Institute to see how the famous artwork is made.
Nile River Dinner Cruise in Cairo
The Nile Maxim is built in the style of a flat pharaonic barge, conjuring up images of ancient Egypt. As you drift along the River Nile, the house band performs your all-time favorite Western and Oriental tunes with a twist! Choose from the set menu or go for the a la carte selection offering seafood, Lebanese and Chinese cuisines.Then sit back and relax while you enjoy a colorful belly dancing show with a folklore band, featuring the unforgettable tannoura spin, in keeping with Egypt's whirling dervishes tradition.Sample Set menu (subject to change without notice): Selection of fresh breads Salad bar Grilled Chicken with herbs, served with rice and vegetables Nougat glace Sample A la Carte menu (subject to change without notice): Tehina salad Green spices salad Fried Kofta Fried shrimps Different kinds of rice and macaroni Special dessert menu