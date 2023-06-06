Hurghada

Beach at Ad-Dahar, Hurghada, Egypt

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

Plucked from obscurity during the early days of the Red Sea’s tourism drive, the fishing village of Hurghada has long since morphed into today’s dense band of concrete that marches along the coastline for more than 20km. Still, it's a convenient destination for combining a diving holiday with the Nile Valley sites. Further offshore there is still superb diving aplenty; local NGOs are helping the town clean up its act, and the southern resort area and Sigala's sparklingly modern marina have brought back some of Hurghada's sheen.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Gota Abu Ramada

    Gota Abu Ramada

    Hurghada

    A mind-boggling abundance of marine life is on display here, 5km south of the Giftun Islands, making Gota Abu Ramada a popular spot for underwater…

  • Hurghada Marina

    Hurghada Marina

    Hurghada

    Hurghada's marina is a pleasant, car-free place to stroll, especially in the evening. When you get tired of staring out to sea or dreaming about owning…

  • Umm Qamar

    Umm Qamar

    Hurghada

    Umm Qamar, 9km north of the Giftun Islands, is highlighted by three coral towers that are swathed in beautiful soft, purple coral and surrounded by a…

  • Giftun Islands

    Giftun Islands

    Hurghada

    These islands, among the closest to Hurghada, form part of a marine reserve and are surrounded by a number of spectacular reefs teeming with marine life,…

  • Ashrafi Islands

    Ashrafi Islands

    Hurghada

    The Ashrafi Islands, north of Hurghada, are less-visited than many other dive sites in the area, but have several wrecks in relatively shallow water (8m…

  • Hurghada Public Beach

    Hurghada Public Beach

    Hurghada

    Hurghada's public beach is not so appealing – it is often full of litter, and foreign women may feel uncomfortable about the attention they will attract…

  • Siyul Kebira

    Siyul Kebira

    Hurghada

    The reef’s upper section is home to bannerfish, angelfish and snapper. If the current is strong, you can drift along the wall skirting the edges of huge…

  • Stingray Station

    Stingray Station

    Hurghada

    The stingrays this dive site is named after are most commonly seen in March and April, but there are plenty of other attractions year-round at this…

