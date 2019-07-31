Alexandria

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Boats in harbour, Alexandria, Egypt

Getty Images/Cultura Exclusive

Overview

Founded in 331 BC by 25-year-old Alexander the Great, Alexandria (Al Iskendariyya) is the stuff of legend. Its towering Pharos lighthouse, marking the ancient harbour's entrance, was one of the Seven Wonders of the World, and its Great Library was considered the archive of ancient knowledge. Alas, fate dealt the city a spate of cruel blows. The Pharos collapsed and the Great Library was torched. Part of the ancient city disappeared under the sea and part under the modern city, so there are few visible remains of the glorious past.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Bibliotheca Alexandrina.

    Bibliotheca Alexandrina

    Alexandria

    Alexandria’s ancient library was one of the greatest of all classical institutions, and while replacing it might seem a Herculean task, the new…

  • Exhibits at the Alexandria National Museum.

    Alexandria National Museum

    Alexandria

    This excellent museum sets a high benchmark with its summary of Alexandria’s past. Housed in a beautifully restored Italianate villa, the small but…

  • Mahmoud Said Museum

    Mahmoud Said Museum

    Alexandria

    Mahmoud Said (1897–1964) was one of Egypt’s finest 20th-century artists, even though he is little known outside his country. A judge by profession, he…

  • Miami Beach

    Miami Beach

    Alexandria

    Miami Beach (pronounced me-ami) has a sheltered cove with a water slide and jungle gym set up in the sea for kids to frolic on, but note that these get…

  • Catacombs of Kom Ash Shuqqafa

    Catacombs of Kom Ash Shuqqafa

    Alexandria

    Discovered accidentally in 1900 when a donkey disappeared through the ground, these catacombs make up the largest-known Roman burial site in Egypt and one…

  • Kom Al Dikka

    Kom Al Dikka

    Alexandria

    Kom Al Dikka was a well-off residential area in Graeco-Roman times, with lovely villas, bathhouses and a theatre. The area was known at the time as the…

  • Fort Qaitbey

    Fort Qaitbey

    Alexandria

    The Eastern Harbour is dominated by the bulky walls of Fort Qaitbey, built on a narrow peninsula over the remains of the legendary Pharos lighthouse by…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Alexandria

Egyptian dish of molokhiyya placed with rice, chicken, pita bread and green salad.

Food

Egypt’s best foods and where to find them

Jun 21, 2018 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Alexandria with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Alexandria