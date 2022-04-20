Aswan

Nile river at Aswan

On the northern end of the First Cataract, marking ancient Egypt's southern frontier, Aswan has always been of great strategic importance. In ancient times it was a garrison town for the military campaigns against Nubia; its quarries provided the granite used for so many sculptures and obelisks.

  • Ruins of Abu on Elephantine Island with Nile River in the background.

    Ruins of Abu

    Aswan

    The evocative ruins of ancient Abu and the Aswan Museum (partially closed for renovation) lie at Elephantine Island's southern tip. Numbered plaques and…

  • Exhibits of monuments in the Museum of Nubia in Aswan, Egypt.

    Nubia Museum

    Aswan

    The little-visited Nubia Museum, opposite Basma Hotel, is a treat, a showcase of the history, art and culture of Nubia. Established in 1997 in cooperation…

  • Aswan botanical gardens.

    Aswan Botanical Gardens

    Aswan

    Kitchener’s Island, to the west of Elephantine Island, was given to Lord Horatio Kitchener in the 1890s when he was commander of the Egyptian army…

  • Unfinished Obelisk

    Unfinished Obelisk

    Aswan

    Aswan was the source of ancient Egypt’s finest granite, used to make statues and embellish temples, pyramids and obelisks. The large unfinished obelisk in…

  • Interior view of Tomb of Sarenput II in Qubbet el-Hawa a site of a group of Rock-cut Tombs of the Nobles on the western Bank of the Nile, opposite Aswan Egypt

    Tombs of the Nobles

    Aswan

    The high cliffs opposite Aswan, just north of Kitchener’s Island, are honeycombed with the tombs of the governors, the Keepers of the Gate of the South,…

  • Nubian painted houses on Elephantine Island on River Nile. - stock photo Aswan, Egypt, North Africa, Africa

    Elephantine Island

    Aswan

    Elephantine Island's southern end comprises the site of ancient Abu. Its name meant both 'elephant' and 'ivory' in ancient Egyptian, a reminder of the…

  • Egypt - Monastery of St. Simeon- Upper Egypt, Aswan, Nile River left bank; Shutterstock ID 239531329; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Monastery of St Simeon

    Aswan

    The fortress-like 7th-century Monastery of St Simeon was first dedicated to the local saint Anba Hedra, who renounced the world on his wedding day. It was…

  • Seheyl

    Seheyl

    Aswan

    Situated just north of the old Aswan Dam, the island of Seheyl was sacred to the goddess Anukis. Before the dam’s construction, the Nile would rush…

Art

Tapping into Egypt's gentler pulse in Aswan

Aug 16, 2018 • 4 min read

