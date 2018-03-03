Welcome to Jordan
A safe haven in a region of conflict, Jordan has delighted visitors for centuries with its World Heritage Sites, friendly towns and inspiring desert landscapes.
Ancient Hospitality
Jordan has a tradition of welcoming visitors: camel caravans plied the legendary King’s Highway transporting frankincense in exchange for spices while Nabataean tradesmen, Roman legionnaires, Muslim armies and zealous Crusaders all passed through the land, leaving behind impressive monuments. These monuments, including Roman amphitheatres, Crusader castles and Christian mosaics, have fascinated subsequent travellers in search of antiquity and the origins of faith. The tradition of hospitality to visitors remains to this day.
Petra: A World Wonder
Petra, the ancient Nabataean city locked in the heart of Jordan’s sandstone escarpments, is the jewel in the crown of the country’s many antiquities. Ever since explorer Jean Louis Burckhardt brought news of the pink-hued necropolis back to Europe in the 19th century, the walk through the Siq to the Treasury (Petra’s defining monument) has impressed even the most travel weary of visitors. With sites flung over a vast rocky landscape and a mood that changes with the shifting light of dawn and dusk, this is a highlight that rewards a longer visit.
Desert Landscapes
Take a ride through Wadi Rum at sunset, and it's easy to see why TE Lawrence (Lawrence of Arabia) was so drawn to this land of weathered sandstone and reddened dunes. But Jordan's desert landscapes are not confined to the southeast: they encompass a salt sea at the lowest point on earth, canyons flowing with seasonal water, oases of palm trees and explosions of springtime flowers scattered across arid hills. Minimal planning and only a modest budget is required for an adventure.
Safe Haven
It takes tolerance to host endless waves of incomers, and Jordan has displayed that virtue amply, absorbing thousands of refugees from the Palestinian Territories, Iraq and most recently Syria. Despite contending with this and with large numbers of tourists who are often insensitive to conservative Jordanian values, rural life in particular has managed to keep continuity with the traditions of the past. While Jordan faces the challenges of modernisation and growing urbanisation, it remains one of the safest countries in which to gain an impression of the quintessential Middle East.
3-Night Jordan Private Tour: Petra, Wadi Rum and the Dead Sea
Traveling with a friendly, professional driver, your 3-night tour takes you into Jordan’s interior to experience some of the natural and archaeological gems hidden in its beautiful desert landscapes.After an overnight stay in Amman on Day 1, enjoy a guided walking tour of the age-old, UNESCO-listed rock city of Petra on Day 2. On Day 3, after an overnight stay in Petra, take in the stunning desert scenery of Wadi Rum on a 4x4 and then continue to the Dead Sea. Enjoy time here to float in the incredible, salt-rich waters before you wend your way back to Amman and spend a last night at your hotel in the city.A choice of hotel accommodation is available on your tour: choose from Jordan’s tourist-class, prime-class or superior-class hotels depending on your budget. Breakfast and dinner are included at each hotel and there’s ample time to enjoy lunch at your own expense on each day.Please see the itinerary below for details on each day of the tour.
Private Tour: Petra Day Trip including Little Petra from Amman
Located 140 miles (225 kilometers) from Amman, Petra once dominated the trade routes of ancient Arabia. Pass by Little Petra the Nabatean’s carvan stop before heading to the main city. Your visit to this hauntingly beautiful place begins with a walk through the Siq, a narrow path that was once the main entrance to the city. An impressively long, deep and narrow gorge of stunning natural beauty, the Siq is hemmed in by cliffs soaring up to 263 feet (80 meters) , and measures three-quarters of a mile (1.2 kilometers).At the end of the Siq, you will see the Treasury, El-Khazneh, which was believed to hold countless treasures. Your first view of El-Khazneh is absolutely breathtaking, so have your camera ready! Other monuments you will see in Petra include the theater, Altar of Sacrifice and the royal tombs.Your private two-hour tour of Petra is led by a local guide, provided by the Authority of Petra under the Ministry of Tourism. Please remember to wear comfortable shoes for this unforgettable adventure.You'll be driven by a local driver on this hassle-free private tour of Petra. Please list any special interests you have (art, architecture, history, culture) at the time of booking to alert your driver, so they can prepare for your private tour.
Amman Airport Private Arrival Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Amman City Hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy! Don't forget to book your Amman Airport Departure Transfer! Price is per person, based on 7 adults per car/vehicle
Petra Day Trip from Tel Aviv - UNESCO World Heritage Site
Your flight from Tel Aviv Sde Dov airport will take just under an hour to reach Eilat, Israel's southernmost city on the coast of the Red Sea. From here you will be driven to Arava to cross the border into Jordan. Occasionally there may be queues. Travelling in deluxe transportation via the Desert Highway your Petra Day Trip will head to the Hasan Prince Palace for stunning views of the Petra mountains. Remember to bring your camera! From here you will continue into Petra, where you will have 5-6 hours to take in the sights. The entrance to the city itself is via a long, narrow gulley with impressive 220m (650ft) rock sides called the Siq. Emerging from here you’ll be greeted with the dramatic sight of the Treasury (El-Khazneh) – a majestic, red building, featured in several Hollywood films. While the purpose of the building remains a mystery, its sheer magnificence makes up for any gaps in its history. Standing over 40m tall and carved entirely of solid rock, this is one of the most elegant relics of the ancient world. Visit Petra’s theatre, tombs, facades and colonnaded street before breaking for a well-deserved late lunch (included in price) at Nabatean’s Tent Rest. You'll have time to shop at the colorful Bedouin bazaars and stop to view Wadi Rum, the famous desert, before your drive back to Eilat (approximately 2.5 hours) to catch your Tel Aviv flight.
Madaba, Mt Nebo, Dead Sea: Private Full-Day with Amman City
Start your day trip with a pickup from your Amman hotel and meet your private driver for the day. While not an official Ministry of Jordan guide, your driver is knowledgeable about the area and its history, and is able to point out sites of interest along the way. Start the tour with a panoramic visit of the capital of Jordan from the ancient area with a view point from the Citadel and continue to the new modern Amman then proceed to the Amman citadel and Roman theater. Known in Jordan as Jebel al-Qala'a, the citadel is believed to have been fortified during the Bronze Age, and artifacts from that time period indicate that the hilltop site was a fortress for thousands of years. Pay your entrance fee, pose for photos by the ruins, and then take a look around the old Roman theater before traveling to Madaba, approximately 45 minutes south of Amman.Often called the ‘City of Mosaics,’ Madaba owes its popularity to a lavish mosaic map of the Holy Land that covers the floor of St George’s Church. Head inside the church to see it, and learn about its history as well as the town’s other ancient biblical sites from a local guide. After a quick stop for lunch, continue to Mount Nebo, the hill where the prophet Moses was said to have been granted a view of the Promised Land before he died. Admire views of Jordan Valley, seeing the ancient lands of Judah and Jericho, and head inside the Franciscan monastery, which is built on the site of Mount Nebo’s ancient church, to see relics and mosaics with a local guide. Later in the afternoon comes your chance to relax, and there are few places better to do so than at the lowest point on Earth: the Dead Sea. Considered as one of the world’s true natural wonders, the impressive body of water is fed by a collection of incoming rivers that gush to its land-locked shores. The waters are unable to flow elsewhere, so they evaporate and leave behind a rich concentration of natural salt that attributes to the Dead Sea’s famous buoyancy. Relax on one of the public beaches, or upgrade to spend your free time at the Dead Sea Tourist Beach Rest House. Bob around in the Dead Sea’s salty water, perhaps reading a newspaper as you recline on the surface! How you spend your time at either site is up to you; just remember to bring your bathing suit, a towel and sunscreen. In the late afternoon, travel back to Amman with your private driver and finish your day with a hotel drop-off.
Jordan 6-Night Tour from Amman: Jerash, Dead Sea, Wadi Rum
Civilization can be traced to around 9,000 BC, meaning Jordan has one of the world’s oldest cultures as well as some spectacular sights. With an expert local guide at your side, you’ll discover Jordan’s countless highlights during city tours and excursions. Learn about the country’s enthralling history, from its significance in biblical tales to its days as the ancient Decapolis during the time of the Roman Empire.In between excursions and transfers between cities, enjoy plenty of free time to discover the country, too. Choose from tourist-class, prime-class or superior-class hotel accommodation, and enjoy four nights in Amman as well as two nights in Petra — a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hotels are centrally located, allowing you to get a feel for these contrasting cities at your own pace.