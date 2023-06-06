Jerash

Columns and stone road at the Roman Ruins of Jerash.

©lkpro/Shutterstock

Overview

Arriving in the modern town of Jerash, with its provincial streets and small market gardens, you see little to suggest its illustrious past. But the moment you cross from the new town into the ancient city, its boundary marked by the imposing Hadrian’s Arch, it becomes apparent that this was once no ordinary backwater but a city of great wealth and importance.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Temple of Artemis in the ancient Roman city of Gerasa, preset-day Jerash, Jordan.

    Temple of Artemis

    Jerash

    Dedicated to Artemis, the goddess of hunting and fertility and the daughter of Zeus and Leto, this temple was built between AD 150 and 170, and flanked by…

  • Forum in Jerash, Jordan.

    Forum

    Jerash

    Whatever the light and whatever the weather, the forum, with its organ-pipe columns arranged around an unusual oval-shaped plaza, is always breathtaking…

  • South Theatre, Jerash, Jordan.

    South Theatre

    Jerash

    As you enter the South Theatre through a wooden door between the arches, there’s little to suggest the treasure encased by the plain exterior. But then…

  • Arch of Hadrian at the roman ruins of Jerash, Jordan.

    Hadrian’s Arch

    Jerash

    There’s no better way of gaining a sense of the pomp and splendour of Rome than walking through the triumphal, 13m-tall Hadrian’s Arch at the entrance to…

  • North Theater in the Roman city of Jerash, Jordan.

    Roman Ruins of Jerash

    Jerash

    The ruined city of Jerash is Jordan's largest and most interesting Roman site, and a major tourist drawcard. Its imposing ceremonial gates, colonnaded…

  • Jerash’s colonnaded Cardo Maximus.

    Cardo Maximus

    Jerash

    Jerash’s superb colonnaded cardo maximus is straight in the way that only a Roman road can be. This is one of Jerash’s great highlights, and the walk…

  • North Theater in the Roman city of Jerash, Jordan.

    North Theatre

    Jerash

    Built about AD 165 and enlarged in 235, the beautiful little North Theatre was most likely used for government meetings rather than artistic performances…

  • The South Gate in Jerash, Jordan.

    South Gate

    Jerash

    Two hundred metres north of the hippodrome is the imposing South Gate, which was likely constructed in AD 130 and originally served as one of four…

Articles

Latest stories from Jerash

Art

Of castles and caravans: off the beaten track in northern and eastern Jordan

Jul 4, 2018 • 6 min read

