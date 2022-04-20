Umm Qais

Ruins of ancient Jewish and Roman city, Umm Qais-Gadara, Jordan

In the northwestern corner of Jordan, in the hills above the Jordan Valley, are the ruins of the Decapolis city of Gadara, now called Umm Qais. The site is striking because of its juxtaposition of Roman ruins with an abandoned Ottoman-era village, as well as its tremendous vantage point, with views of three countries (Jordan, Syria, and Israel and the Palestinian Territories), encompassing the Golan Heights, Mt Hermon and the Sea of Galilee.

  • Tourists visit the West Theatre ruins in Umm Qais.

    West Theatre

    Umm Qais

    Entering Umm Qais from the south, the first structure of interest is the well-restored and brooding West Theatre. Constructed from black basalt, it once…

  • Tomb of Modestus

    Tomb of Modestus

    Umm Qais

    The thick stone doors of this Roman tomb outside the main archaeological area still swing on ancient hinges. Nearby are the less notable tombs of Germani…

  • Ottoman Village

    Ottoman Village

    Umm Qais

    Surrounding the museum are the comprehensive ruins of an Ottoman village dating from the 18th and 19th centuries. Two houses, Beit Malkawi (now used as an…

  • Roman Mausoleums

    Roman Mausoleums

    Umm Qais

    The decumanus maximus continues west of the main site for 1km or so, leading to some ruins of limited interest, including baths, mausoleums and gates…

  • Museum

    Museum

    Umm Qais

    Housed in Beit Russan, the former residence of an Ottoman governor, this modest museum is set around an elegant and tranquil courtyard of fig trees. The…

  • Basilica Terrace

    Basilica Terrace

    Umm Qais

    A bit of imagination is needed to reconstruct the colonnaded courtyard of the Basilica Terrace, the western section of which housed a row of shops. The…

  • Baths

    Baths

    Umm Qais

    West along the decumanus maximus are the overgrown public baths. Built in the 4th century, this would once have been an impressive complex of fountains …

  • Decumanus Maximus

    Decumanus Maximus

    Umm Qais

    Still paved to this day, the main road through the site once linked Gadara with other nearby ancient cities such as Abila and Pella. In its heyday, the…

Latest stories from Umm Qais

Explore northern Jordan like a local through community tourism

Jul 31, 2018 • 4 min read

