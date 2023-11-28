Intrepid travelers come to Jordan to experience the ancient ruins of Petra, the wide open spaces of Wadi Rum, heart-pumping hikes, Arab hospitality, and (of course) the kunafeh.

Fortunately, Jordan makes entering a breeze for many visitors, offering a visa on arrival and the possibility of an extension (yes, they already suspect you won’t want to leave). Since visa requirements vary based on your country of citizenship, remember to triple-check everything in advance of your trip – changes to entry requirements are not uncommon.

We've got lots of insider tips and information about how to get a visa for Jordan so that you can start planning and packing for the trip of a lifetime.

Who can enter Jordan visa-free?

Passport holders from about ten countries – including those in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – can enter Jordan visa-free for stays of up to three months within a six-month period. Citizens of Lebanon can enter Jordan visa-free with a national ID card, while citizens of Yemen, Syria and Libya are also permitted to visit visa-free if they hold a resident permit for at least six months from the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Switzerland, or a GCC or European Economic Area member state.

Who needs a visa to enter Jordan?

The majority of visitors from non-Arab countries will need a visa and a passport with six months’ validity to enter Jordan. Some travelers are required to obtain a visa at an embassy before leaving their country, but visitors from 115 countries can get a single-entry visa on arrival for JD40. Consult the list of approved countries to see to see which group you fall into. Rules can change, so call the Jordanian embassy or consulate in your country to confirm.

The Roman site of Jerash is one of the attractions included with the Jordan Pass, which also covers the cost of a visa © Hamdan Owidah / 500px

What is the Jordan Pass?

Travelers from more than 130 countries – including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia – can buy the Jordan Pass, which includes the cost of the visa to enter Jordan. If you’re a citizen of a non-Arab country and planning to visit Petra and stay in Jordan for at least three nights, check to see if you qualify. The pass can be purchased online before departure. After you purchase the Jordan Pass, you’ll receive an email with a QR code. Simply show this to the immigration officers on arrival to receive your visa on the spot.

The Jordan Pass also includes entry to Petra, Wadi Rum and around 40 additional attractions. Be sure to keep the QR code on your phone and a hard copy to hand while traveling to and around Jordan.

Where can I obtain a visa on arrival?

If you’re eligible for a visa on arrival, you can obtain it at most entry points, including Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba and Sheikh Hussein Bridge near Irbid. If you enter and exit through Aqaba, the visa fee is waived thanks to the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority. If you exit through another border, you will be charged for the visa.

Visas are not given at the Wadi Araba Crossing near Aqaba (except for Jordan Pass holders and travelers who’ve made prior arrangements) or King Hussein/Allenby Bridge, even for those who are eligible for a visa on arrival. If you will be entering Jordan from Israel by land at these border crossings, you must obtain your visa in advance.

How can I get a multiple-entry visa for Jordan?

If you are interested in a multiple-entry visa, you must apply in advance at a Jordanian embassy or consulate outside of Jordan.

This requirement is changing, however – some visitors, including US citizens, can now purchase a multiple-entry visa for JD120 on arrival at Queen Alia International Airport. Consult the Jordanian embassy or consulate in your home country for the most up-to-date information.

It's possible to extend your visa to stay in Jordan longer © Elena Diego / Shutterstock

Can I extend my visa to Jordan?

Getting a visa extension is possible for many travelers, but it’s not guaranteed. Typically, the visa is free and can be extended by one to three months. This process might move to an online format, but for the time being it’s still done in person, and you’ll have to pay a visit to the police station to request the extension before your visa expires. If you’ve overstayed your visa, you’ll need to pay a fee of JD1.5 per day before you can register for the extension.

While you may hear that visa extensions can be done at any police station, some are not set up for it, so it’s best to handle this in a larger city, such as Amman. Apply for the extension at the station nearest to your hotel or residence. Officials will ask for your address, and if you are not located within their district, they may send you elsewhere.

Is there a working holiday visa for Jordan?

Unfortunately, Jordan does not currently offer a working holiday visa.