The winter temperature in Aqaba rarely goes below 20°C and is often quite a few degrees warmer. In summer the weather is hot, with daytime temperatures often the other side of 35°C, but the sea breezes make it bearable. It also helps to follow the traditional siesta: everything shuts down around 2pm and reopens after the afternoon nap, around 6pm.
Aqaba Shore Excursion: Private Petra Sightseeing Tour
Greet your English-speaking chauffeur, who will be holding up a sign with your name, at the port after your cruise ship docks. Leave for Petra in a private air-conditioned vehicle at 8am. Your tour guide will meet you in Petra for a 2-hour tour. Your tour guide will share the history of the city with you, make sure you bring your camera. The majestic city of Petra, carved into the rose red rock 2000 years ago is a must visit attraction. Petra can be reached by the Siq (narrow gorge). The treasury was made famous in the movie Indiana Jones & the last crusade. In addition to the treasury, you will see the street of facades, the early necropolis, the Roman theater, the royal tombs and other monuments. Lunch at a local restaurant is also included. You will then be returned to the port in advance of your cruise ship's departure.
2-Day Petra, Wadi Rum, Red Sea and Dead Sea Tour from Amman
Day 1: Amman - Petra: 3 hours driving from Amman Depart to the south toward the Nabatean Red Rose City of Petra that is considered one of the wonders of the world. A city 139 miles (225 kilometers) from Amman that was carved in stone more than 2000 years ago in order to dominate the trade routes of ancient Arabia. Visit its towns, damns, and water channels and enjoy a walk along the narrow siq, a path which is the main entrance to the city. The first thing you will see is the Khazneh, which was believed to hold countless treasures. You will also see other monuments such as The Monastery and the Altar of Sacrifice. In the afternoon you will move towards Wadi Rum, called the valley of moon, where the movie Lawrence of Arabia was filmed and lately The Martian. You will spend the night in a Bedouin camp inside Rum reserve, in a very unique calm and quiet spot whilst having dinner cooked according to Bedouin style and evening activities (The camp consist of Tents, with beds, blankets , Toilets, dining room - all necessaries for life including electricity via solar system). Day 2: Petra - Wadi Rum - Red Sea and Dead Sea: After breakfast you will have a short visit of Wadi Rum in a 4x4 Jeep. Wadi Rum is a uniquely-shaped massive mountain that rose among the rosy red sand of the desert with towering cliffs of various brownish, reddish and golden colors. Next, you will make your way toward Gulf of Aqaba on the Red sea , Then, you will transfer to the Dead Sea which sits over 1300 feet (400 m) below sea level. The Dead Sea is one of the most incredible places in the world. It is known for the Biblical story of the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, which were destroyed by fire and brimstone. The Dead Sea speaks for itself: there are no living fish. It is by far one of Jordan's most impressive and spectacular places to visit. Its calm, shining water glowing from the scorching sun above, is known for the concentration of salt and minerals which makes it a therapeutic as well as a unique swimming experience not to be missed. Enjoy some free time to swim before returning to your hotel in Amman.Please note: Spending the night at Rum might be switched to a lodge (Bait Ali) instead of Bedouin camp during winter time and according to weather conditions (option to choose a heated chalet would be possible for extra charges).NB: Entry Fees and tour guides are NOT included.
Full-Day Tour of Petra from Eilat
The tour leaves from your hotel in the morning at approximately 8:15am, then will proceed through the Aqaba border, where you will be assisted be the staff. From there, it is an approximate 2-hour drive to Petra, with beautiful scenery along the way. Once you arrive at the Petra site, the guide will start the tour. The tour starts by going through a path between the cliffs, called the Siq, a huge 1.2 kilometer crack in the sandstone. Throughout the day you will see the mountains change colors, from pink, dark red, purple or orange.The tour will take you to see the Treasury, which is Petras most famous monument. You will also see crypts, baths, mourning halls, buildings from the past, temples, and a Roman theater.After visiting Petra, you will go to lunch (included in the trip price). Time permitting you will go on a short sightseeing tour in Aqaba and then return to Israel. The estimated time of return to Eilat is 7:00pm.
Private Petra Shore Excursion from Aqaba with the Monastery
You will be met by your private English speaking chauffeur, who will be holding up a sign under you name. You will leave to Petra in a private air conditioned vehicle at 7:00 am.Your guide will meet you in Petra for approximate 4 hours tour that will take you all the way to the monastery (ensure you have the time to do this tour before booking). Next you will set off to explore the hidden city. After the main gate you start to see different shapes of façades, before you enter the siq (the gorge); which is the highlight of Petra. Once you reach the treasury (al khazneh), the real tour begins. You will think that is the first monument in the city, however as you descend down, and see more façades through the street of façades, then the theater; which could be the beginning of the city. A few minutes, to enter the residential part as you see remains of houses everywhere, before you get through the cardo (the Roman street). After you finish from (down town) Petra, get ready for the big climb to the monastery. After four hours, the tour concludes at the basin area where you have your lunch (included in the price), you will have free time to return back to the main gate of Petra on your own (allow for 1 hours and 30 minutes maximum). You will then be returned to your cruise ship.
3-Days from Amman: Petra, Wadi Rum, Dana, Aqaba, Dead Sea
Day 1 (Mount Nebo, Kings Way, Wadi Al-Mujib , Al-Karak Castle and Little Petra) 8:00am: Hotel pickup and moving toward Madaba - Mount Nebo, at 10:00am moving toward Al-Karak castle , passing through Wadi Al-Mujib via Kings Way. 12:00pm: Arriving to Al-Karak castle. 1:00: pm Moving toward Petra and stop at Little petra area. 3:00pm: Visiting little Petra. 5:00pm Hotel check in at Petra – Wadi Mousa city.Day 2: 7:00am: Hotel pickup and Petra Tour . 4:00pm: Moving toward Wadi Rum (Winter time 2:00pm). 6:00pm: Arriving to Rum and Moving toward the Bedouin campsite inside Rum Valley (12 Km from Rum Village) 6:30pm: Enjoying the Sunset activity at one of the sunset sites time differ Summer/Winter. 7:30pm: Dinner (Bedouin Zarb chicken, grilled vegetables and salads) 11:00pm: Sleeping at the campDay 3 7:00am: Having breakfast at the camp. 8:00am: Starting morning Jeep tour and visiting some of the amazing places at Wadi Rum. 10:00am: Moving toward Gulf of Aqaba. 2:00pm: Moving toward Dead Sea and enjoying the beach and floating at Dead Sea area. At6:00pm: Leaving back to Amman 7:00pm: Home/Hotel drop off (Time might differ a little because day light is shorter in winter time)
Private Tour: Petra Day Trip from Aqaba
Start with a pickup in the morning from your centrally located Aqaba hotel or port (depending on option selected). Then, sit back in your private, air-conditioned minivan and enjoy the desert views as you travel north towards the UNESCO-listed city of Petra. Pass by Little Petra the Nabatean’s carvan stop before heading to the main city.After roughly two hours on the road, arrive at ancient Petra and stroll 20 minutes to the Siq, the rock fissure that serves as the entrance corridor to the city. Alternatively, choose to take a horseback ride to the Siq, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.With the rest of your group gathered at the Siq entrance, start your walk through the 1-mile (1.5-kilometer) canyon, framed by towering sandstone cliffs. At its final bend, savor your first, memorable glimpse of the Treasury (Al-Khazneh), the stunning rock-cut building that starred in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Admire its finely carved, rose-pink facade, as you hear about its history from your guide.After snapping pictures here, walk through the gorge and discover more about the Nabataeans who made their homes here, at the junction of key ancient trading routes, in the 6th century. View the theater that once seated 3,000 spectators and continue to the Royal Tombs, a string of chambers and facades built into the mountainside.After your tour, enjoy between two and three hours of free time to explore further the ancient city that the 19th-century poet John Burgon described as the ‘rose-red city half as old time.’ You may also use the break to enjoy lunch at one of Petra’s several restaurants (own expense).When the time comes, meet your driver outside the ancient city and board your minivan back to Aqaba. Your day trip ends with a hotel or port drop-off in the late afternoon.