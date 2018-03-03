2-Day Petra, Wadi Rum, Red Sea and Dead Sea Tour from Amman

Day 1: Amman - Petra: 3 hours driving from Amman Depart to the south toward the Nabatean Red Rose City of Petra that is considered one of the wonders of the world. A city 139 miles (225 kilometers) from Amman that was carved in stone more than 2000 years ago in order to dominate the trade routes of ancient Arabia. Visit its towns, damns, and water channels and enjoy a walk along the narrow siq, a path which is the main entrance to the city. The first thing you will see is the Khazneh, which was believed to hold countless treasures. You will also see other monuments such as The Monastery and the Altar of Sacrifice. In the afternoon you will move towards Wadi Rum, called the valley of moon, where the movie Lawrence of Arabia was filmed and lately The Martian. You will spend the night in a Bedouin camp inside Rum reserve, in a very unique calm and quiet spot whilst having dinner cooked according to Bedouin style and evening activities (The camp consist of Tents, with beds, blankets , Toilets, dining room - all necessaries for life including electricity via solar system). Day 2: Petra - Wadi Rum - Red Sea and Dead Sea: After breakfast you will have a short visit of Wadi Rum in a 4x4 Jeep. Wadi Rum is a uniquely-shaped massive mountain that rose among the rosy red sand of the desert with towering cliffs of various brownish, reddish and golden colors. Next, you will make your way toward Gulf of Aqaba on the Red sea , Then, you will transfer to the Dead Sea which sits over 1300 feet (400 m) below sea level. The Dead Sea is one of the most incredible places in the world. It is known for the Biblical story of the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, which were destroyed by fire and brimstone. The Dead Sea speaks for itself: there are no living fish. It is by far one of Jordan's most impressive and spectacular places to visit. Its calm, shining water glowing from the scorching sun above, is known for the concentration of salt and minerals which makes it a therapeutic as well as a unique swimming experience not to be missed. Enjoy some free time to swim before returning to your hotel in Amman.Please note: Spending the night at Rum might be switched to a lodge (Bait Ali) instead of Bedouin camp during winter time and according to weather conditions (option to choose a heated chalet would be possible for extra charges).NB: Entry Fees and tour guides are NOT included.