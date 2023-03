Standing a massive 137m high and with a flag measuring 20m by 40m, this is Aqaba's most easily spotted landmark by some degree. Look closer, however, and you'll see the flag isn't Jordanian as you might expect. Instead, it's the banner of the Great Arab Revolt, whose centenary was celebrated in 2017. The capture of Aqaba was a key moment in the revolt against Ottoman rule in the Middle East.