Pebbly North Beach and its promenade are often very crowded – for some people, that's one of the main draws. This is by far the most popular place in Eilat to see and be seen. The promenade's restaurants, cafes and bars are another enticement and ensure that the area is full of action until the wee hours. Public showers, bathrooms and a few changing booths can be found at the edge of the beach.