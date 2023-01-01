Dolphin Reef Eilat

This privately run beach is famous for its abundant shade trees, free-range peacocks and resident pod of semi-wild bottlenose dolphins. Originally from the Black Sea, the dolphins can be observed from floating piers – great for lounging – and may sidle up to check you out during a guided snorkelling session (adult/child 290/260NIS; minimum age 10) or guided introductory scuba dive (adult/child 339/309NIS; minimum age eight). Physical contact with the dolphins is forbidden. Reserve ahead for both.

Has two restaurants, one of them with a beach bar. Situated just south of the port.