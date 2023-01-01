Aqaba Bird Observatory

Run by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, this bird sanctuary is an artificially created wetland that's become host to a variety of species that use the area as a stopping-off point on the great bird migrations between Africa, Europe and Asia. There's a 1.5km walking trail around the cluster of lakes, and in winter especially the place is thick with ducks and waders.

Birders will get particular pleasure from the concentration of white-eyed gulls – the Gulf of Aqaba has the largest population in the world.