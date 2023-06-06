Aqaba

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Aqaba, Jordan - February 27, 2017: Different Images of the Ship wreck 'Cedar Pride' located at the southern beach of Aqaba, Jordan. Images were captured in different dives and times.; Shutterstock ID 631401305; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Jordan Online Update

Shutterstock / Ehab Othman

Overview

Aqaba carries the relaxed small-town atmosphere of a popular local getaway. The town offers a sociable stopover en route to the diving and snorkelling clubs to the south and the big destinations of Wadi Rum and Petra. It’s also an obvious place to break a journey to or from Israel and the Palestinian Territories or Egypt.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Main entrance gate of Aqaba Fortress.

    Aqaba Fort

    Aqaba

    The fort (currently closed for renovation with no set reopening date) was built between 1510 and 1517, as attested by the Arabic inscriptions inside the…

  • Aqaba Bird Observatory

    Aqaba Bird Observatory

    Aqaba

    Run by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, this bird sanctuary is an artificially created wetland that's become host to a variety of species…

  • Aqaba Museum

    Aqaba Museum

    Aqaba

    The museum, closed in 2017 for renovation of the Aqaba Fort complex, was previously the home of the great-great-grandfather of the present king, Abdullah…

  • Ancient Church at Ayla

    Ancient Church at Ayla

    Aqaba

    To the untrained eye, these ruins look unprepossessing to say the least, but archaeologists maintain that the remains of this ancient mud-brick complex…

  • Ayla

    Ayla

    Aqaba

    Located along the Corniche and incongruously squeezed between the marina and the Mövenpick Resort Hotel, Ayla is the site of the ancient port of Aqaba…

  • Aqaba Aquarium

    Aqaba Aquarium

    Aqaba

    This aquarium is part of the Aqaba Marine Science Station, although its location in the shadow of the ferry terminal doesn't make you feel particularly…

  • Arab Revolt Flagpole

    Arab Revolt Flagpole

    Aqaba

    Standing a massive 137m high and with a flag measuring 20m by 40m, this is Aqaba's most easily spotted landmark by some degree. Look closer, however, and…

  • Aqaba Heritage Museum

    Aqaba Heritage Museum

    Aqaba

    This free museum, in the shadow of the giant flagpole, is moderately diverting. There are some fascinating period photos of Aqaba, including at the time…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Aqaba

Sports

Why Jordan should be your next diving and snorkelling destination

Feb 18, 2020 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Aqaba with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Aqaba