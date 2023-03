The museum, closed in 2017 for renovation of the Aqaba Fort complex, was previously the home of the great-great-grandfather of the present king, Abdullah II. The collection of artefacts includes coins, ceramics and 8th-century Islamic stone tablets. Anyone who has travelled the King’s Highway may be interested to see an inscribed milestone from the Trajan Rd (the Roman incarnation of this famous thoroughfare). No date has been announced for the museum's reopening.