Wadi Rum desert, Jordan

Wadi Rum is everything you’d expect of a quintessential desert: it is extreme in summer heat and winter cold; it is violent and moody as the sun slices through chiselled siqs (canyons) at dawn or melts the division between rock and sand at dusk; it is exacting on the Bedouin who live in it and vengeful on those who ignore its dangers. For most visitors, on half- or full-day trips from Aqaba or Petra, Wadi Rum offers one of the easiest and safest glimpses of the desert in the region. For the lucky few who can afford a day or two in their itinerary to sleep over at one of the desert camps, it can be an unforgettable way of stripping the soul back to basics.

  • Khazali siq at Wadi Rum desert in Jordan.

    Khazali Siq

    Wadi Rum

    An easy siq to explore is the narrow fissure that cuts into Jebel Khazali. You can explore on foot for about 150m, far enough to appreciate the cool shade…

  • Al Hasany Dunes

    Al Hasany Dunes

    Wadi Rum

    While there are dunes in several places around Wadi Rum, the most striking are the red sands that bank up against Jebel Umm Ulaydiyya. If you are on a 4WD…

  • Burdah Rock Bridge

    Burdah Rock Bridge

    Wadi Rum

    The largest of Rum's three arches is the Burdah Rock Bridge, precariously perched about 80m above surrounding rock. There’s a precipitous hike to the…

  • View from Jebel Rum in wadi rum desert.

    Jebel Rum

    Wadi Rum

    The western flank of Wadi Rum is formed by Jebel Rum (1754m), which towers over Rum village. It is a popular destination for scramblers and climbers who…

  • Jebel Umm Al Ishrin, Wadi Rum Desert

    Jebel Umm Al Ishrin

    Wadi Rum

    The deeply crevassed ‘Mother of Twenty’, a 20-domed mountain forming the east flank of Wadi Rum, is connected to the Seven Pillars of Wisdom formation…

  • Petroglyphs (Alameleh inscriptions) of a caravan of camels on the sandstone rock in Wadi Rum desert in Jordan.

    Alameleh Inscriptions

    Wadi Rum

    Thamudic and Nabataean inscriptions, depicting camel caravans, hunting warriors and various animals, are common throughout the Wadi Rum area. The Alameleh…

  • Entrance to Barrah Canyon, Wadi Rum, Jordan.

    Barrah Canyon

    Wadi Rum

    One of the most visited of numerous canyons that riddle Wadi Rum, this 5km-long corridor of rock through the mountains offers opportunities for hiking,…

  • Lawrence’s Spring

    Lawrence’s Spring

    Wadi Rum

    This spring, on the edge of the open sands, is a regular stop on the 4WD circuit. Alternatively, it can be reached on a soft sand hike from the Rest House…

